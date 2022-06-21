After being canceled in 2020 and an abnormal 2021 commemorated in September instead of the traditional June, the 2022 Food & Wine Classic in Aspen came back in full spirits — and it was evident this past weekend that spiritless libations are on the rise in the beverage industry.
Walking through the Grand Tasting Pavilion, among the vast array of booze exhibitors were booths serving “zero-proof” spirits, beers and wines.
While no-and-low-alcohol beverage companies and brands have been represented at previous F&W Classic events, their presence was a little more prominent this year. Not only was the increased number of non-alcoholic brands notable, but also relevant was the ways in which these spiritless products were displayed, discussed and experienced.
Greenbar Distillery — a California-based company that cultivates organic alcoholic cocktails and, more recently, non-alcoholic “mocktails” — made its Grand Tasting debut at last year’s Classic and returned to the tent this year with a different showcase strategy. Rather than having its alcoholic offerings front and center, Greenbar spotlighted its non-alcoholic ready-to-drink cocktail cans at the booth this time around.
This decision was intentional, explained Carlo Barone, vice president of sales at Greenbar. During one of the morning tastings, Barone gestured to the lineup of non-alcoholic options — a range of flavors including earl grey, lavender and burnt orange bitters and soda RTDs, as well as “Un Rum and Cola” and “Un Gin and Tonic.”
“We came in here putting these up front and center this year,” Barone said. “And what’s been fascinating to me is how many women who are expecting here have heard about us and come over looking for us.”
Pregnant women attending the F&W Classic have not been the only consumers interested in Greenbar’s spiritless cocktails.
When Greenbar launched the non-alcoholic product a little over three years ago — processing alcohol-free versions of its well-established alcoholic RTD — Barone said he was initially wary about whether the concept would work.
“As soon as the pandemic hit, these went ballistic,” Barone said, referring to the spiritless cans. “And they started to take on a life of their own, so now we're coming up with more.”
Barone said he believes a reason for the product’s growing demand could be due to people, in general, wanting a healthier lifestyle in response to COVID-19.
Like Greenbar, the botanic spirits brand AMASS is also seeing sales skyrocket with its non-alcoholic line. AMASS made its debut in the Grand Tasting Pavilion this year, featuring its award-winning dry gin, low-ABV seltzers and distilled non-alcoholic spirit, called Riverine — which has become a best seller on the AMASS website.
Co-founder of AMASS Morgan McLachlan wrote in an email that AMASS appeals to “today’s health-conscious consumer.” She added that for many people today, being health conscious has become synonymous with choosing not to drink.
“We recognized the demand in the market and from our customers for a nuanced, sophisticated spirit — but without the alcohol and the hangover — early on, and launched Riverine in January of 2021,” McLachlan wrote. “Its ingredients reflect many of those found in our dry gin; however, it is not a gin proxy but rather a verdant complex spirit in its own right. It's since become our top seller.”
Non-alcoholic wine and beer companies are part of this growth. In the Grand Tasting Pavilion was Fre, a leading player in the alcohol-removed wine category since it started 30 years ago. Though Fre wine bottles were featured in the Classic last year, the brand took up its own booth this year. Exhibitors passing out non-alcoholic craft beers at the Best Day Brewing and Athletic Brewing Co. booths expressed an uptick in consumer demand as well.
When it comes to recent statistics charting non-alcoholic beverage sales, the brands at the F&W Classic are no outliers. Non-alcoholic beverage sales increased 33% in the last year to reach $331 million in total sales, according to the data analytics firm NielsenIQ.
Whether it was a beer or wine company that solely supplies non-alcoholic products, or distillers highlighting a newer spiritless product alongside their alcohol-containing drink options, the diverse handful of boozeless brands in the tent had one particular thing in common — they’re booming.