As Aspen prepares for the return of the FIS World Cup on Friday, other sports are still rolling across the valley.
Power of Four
The ski mountaineering race covering all four Aspen Snowmass mountains returned on Saturday, with usual winners John Gaston and Max Taam taking the gold with a time just under five hours, 4:58:27.89. John O’Neill and Nick Noone, collectively the “Caribou Cowboys,” came in second about nine-and-a-half minutes later, followed by Joseph DeMoor and Sean Van Horn at five hours and 10 minutes.
The win marks Gaston’s 11th overall since the competition began in 2011. It was the eighth time he partnered with Taam in the race.
Jessie Young and Nikki LaRochelle won the women’s race with a time of 5:38:36.57, ahead of Kristin Layen and Stevie Kremer’s 5:46:17.5 in second place.
Bucky Schafer and Caroline Tory won the co-ed race at 5:34:33.97 and Jorge Espinoza and Christian McCarthy took the vet race (for ages 45 and up) at 6:27:22.83.
In the Power of Two, which spans Aspen Highlands and Aspen Mountain, the “Splitiots” Brandon Rohrbaugh and Zach Mobilian won for the second year in a row on splitboards with a time of 5:11:12. Alisha Johansson and Amanda Marvin won the women’s rec race with a time of 5 hours, 13 seconds. Ben Glassmeyer and Shannon Fonger won the co-ed at 5:11:54, Bryan Gieszl and Chris Daniels won the 45+ with 5:36:47 and Sam Kirschner and Massimiliano Zaniello won the cadet (under 18) race and overall Power of Two best time at 4:15:04.
Ferreira fourth at Dew Tour Copper
Alex Ferreira’s first competition since crashing out at X Games saw him just miss the podium in the SuperPipe at the Dew Tour at Copper Mountain on Saturday, finishing fourth in a field of seven. His last run scored him 82.33 points, just shy of Aaron Blunck’s 84 in third place. Brendan Mackay won the event overall with 93 points.
In the women’s snowboard SuperPipe, 14-year-old Gaon Choi followed her history-making X Games with another gold medal with a 98.33, besting Patti Zhou and Bea Kim.
Alexis-Hernandez Roiland won the women’s snowboard Streetstyle and Colby Stevenson won the men’s ski event.
The women’s ski and men’s snowboard Streetstyle, men’s snowboard SuperPipe and SuperPipe High Air and Trick Jam were held on Sunday.
High school basketball playoffs down to Glenwood girls, Roaring Fork boys
After a week of playoff action, the only Roaring Fork Valley basketball teams still gunning for a state championship are the Glenwood Springs girls in 5A and Roaring Fork boys in 3A.
Glenwood won two home playoff games, beating No. 25 Golden 46-32 on Feb. 21 and No. 9 Green Mountain 51-35 on Friday.
Next up, they’ll face their stiffest challenge yet, taking on No. 1 seed George Washington on Thursday at the Denver Coliseum.
Roaring Fork fell in the 3A Western Slope District Tournament finals in Grand Junction on Saturday to overall league champ Cedaredge. The Rams topped league No. 7 Olathe and No. 3 Meeker in their trip to the finals, placing them at No. 17 in the state tournament bracket. They’ll face No. 16 Woodland Park on Friday and, if they succeed in the one-spot upset, will likely face 3A’s top team Faith Christian on Saturday.
Aspen Recreation Center to host Glenwood hockey playoff game Tuesday
CHSAA varsity playoff hockey returns to the Lewis Ice Arena at the ARC on Tuesday, even if the home team isn’t the Aspen Skiers. When 4A’s No. 1 Glenwood Springs hosts No. 9 Liberty on Tuesday, it will be up in Aspen, where the four Demons who attend Aspen High School played before the programs merged ahead of this season. Puck drop is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
The Demons previously beat Liberty 4-0 in December. The winner will face the victor of No. 4 Colorado Academy and No. 5 Crested Butte in the state semifinals. Glenwood beat Colorado Academy 3-2 on Feb. 10 and beat Crested Butte 4-2 on Jan. 20 and 2-1 on Feb. 15.