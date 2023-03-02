The 4 inches of fresh snow Tuesday night at Ajax was great for freeskiers, but not so for the athletes getting ready for the World Cup in Aspen this weekend.
With that in mind, race organizers canceled the first of two training days on Wednesday for course maintenance. The training session today is set to proceed as planned.
“With the snow we’ve had over the last week and what the forecast looked like today was some snow continuing today and tonight we wanted this time to continue to work on the course,” Jeff Hanle, vice president of communications for Aspen Skiing Co., said. “We’ve made good progress getting all the snow slipped off and pushed off with cats and slippers. But by doing this today it allows us more time to get ready and it doesn’t really affect us.”
Losing one day of training is no big deal, especially in terms of eligibility for racing this weekend. Sierra Ryder, U.S. Ski Team Alpine Communications Manager, said that there needs to be at least one training run in a venue before a downhill race can be held. Super G does not schedule any advance training — racers get to scout the course but take no practice runs. Wednesday’s training session would have been a bonus, but it was not a requirement.
Instead, Ryder said, some of the U.S. athletes took the day to recover and get in some low-stress work.
“I think most of the guys just went out for a few runs on their skis just to be out there and take a few turns,” Ryder said. “Then they’ll generally also do some sort of workout as well. Today they’re going to be doing some recovery, so like spin cycling and rolling out and probably getting some physical therapy with our PTs. All the international athletes kind of do the same thing.”
Should today’s training be canceled, then the schedule could become complicated with event postponements or even cancellations.
Aspen Snowmass reported 6 to 8 inches of snowfall across the four mountains over the past couple of days, with four coming down on Aspen Mountain over the course of Tuesday. They announced on Wednesday the extension of the ski season due to favorable conditions at Ajax and Aspen Highlands, with the first staying open an additional two weeks and the latter one extra week, closing on April 16.
AspenWeather.net projects a “risk of a morning snow shower or two” on Thursday then a chance of an inch to 3 inches of snow on Friday afternoon.
Weather.gov shares a similar outlook, then a partly cloudy Saturday and a slight chance of snow showers on Sunday.
The World Cup is scheduled to hold downhill races at 11 a.m. on Friday and 11:30 a.m. Saturday and a Super G on Sunday at 10 a.m.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for tonight at Snowmass Base Village, starting at 4 p.m. The events include the U.S. Ski Team introductions and a bib draw for all athletes. The evening will be concluded with a torchlight parade down Snowmass and fireworks on the mountain.
Glenwood hockey to face No. 4 seed in semifinals
Glenwood Springs defeated Liberty 7-2 at the Lewis Ice Arena in the 4A state quarterfinals. The top-seeded Demons will advance to play No. 4 Colorado Academy in the semifinals in Colorado Springs on Saturday.
Glenwood got goals from five different players in the first two periods — Jacob Roggie, Jacob Barlow, Jacob Stockdill, Kaleb Holm and Jett Weatherred, to beat the Lancers. Aspen High senior Ryder Rondeau scored in the third period to give the team a five-goal lead. Liberty fell on the same sheet of ice in the playoffs last season to the Aspen varsity team in its last home game before merging with the Glenwood program.
Glenwood beat Colorado Academy 3-2 on Feb. 10. A win on Saturday means they’ll play for the state title on Tuesday at Magness Arena on the University of Denver campus.