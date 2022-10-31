It took a record-breaking performance to dethrone Basalt’s Katelyn Maley from the 3A cross-country state crown for the first time since 2019.
Liberty Common junior Isabel Allori bested Maley by more than a minute, with a time of 17:10.3. According to the Colorado High School Activities Association digital program, it’s a mark that hasn’t been surpassed in the state championships since 2016, when Grandview’s Brie Oakley ran a 17:07.83. It had only been bested two other times in girls competition — plus one more time in 2022 in 5A — and never in the 3A classification.
“Nothing could have prepared me for when she made her move at the mile mark and then made that space in between us even bigger,” Maley said. “I didn’t even see her after the two-mile mark, so that was a really crazy experience. I wouldn’t say anything like that has happened so far in my racing career. And if anyone deserves it, it’s her.”
Still, Maley’s run is nothing to scoff at. After placing 12th in state her freshman year, she claimed the next two individual titles. This year, she edged Stargate’s Allison Pippert by just over a second to claim silver.
Maley still shaved two seconds off her previous best state championship performance, all four of which were hosted at the Norris Penrose Event Center in Colorado Springs. She went from 20:00.8 as a freshman to 18:15.2 as a senior as the course hasn’t gone through any changes in that time.
“I feel like I had a great mindset going into this race and I feel like I do coming out of the race too,” Maley said. “I feel really happy and I feel like it’s a great way to cap off my high school cross-country career.”
Behind her, fellow senior and close friend Ava Lane finished sixth, her best performance in a state championship. Lane finished 34th at state as a freshman and eighth as a junior. She did not compete at state as a sophomore, according to the published results.
“It’s so special knowing that Ava and I have been so close during this entire process. I know she’s going to be a lifelong friend and to know that she also had a great experience at the race yesterday makes me feel that much happier,” Maley said. “To have two girls in the top 10 from our tiny town was very special and I wouldn’t want it to be with anyone other than Ava.”
As a team, Basalt’s girls finished eighth. The Longhorn boys finished 17th in what is believed to be the first time both teams qualified for state. Junior Owen Lambert led the team with a 59th-place finish.
For Aspen, a 14th-place finish for the girls team was led by senior Michaela Kenny’s finish at 48th. Sophomore Julia Diaz finished 50th. The Skiers qualified two boys: Edwin Ryerson who finished 84th and Finn Johnson who finished 92nd.
In 4A, Glenwood Springs’ Sophia Connerton-Nevin finished 49th and in 2A, Colorado Rocky Mountain School’s Ben Oldham finished 26th and Sawyer McLernon finished 71st.
Maley has more national cross-country meets before heading into the indoor track season before outdoor track in the spring. She said Lane is deciding between basketball and joining her in indoor track.
Basalt’s playoff opponent
Despite an undefeated regular season, Basalt football saw its 2A rankings drop to seventh ahead of bracket releases on Sunday. The Longhorns expected to sit in the fifth spot, at worst sixth.
The seeding still guarantees them a home game this Saturday, taking on No. 10 Woodland Park. The Panthers went 6-3 on the season, finishing third in their league. They shared no common opponents with Basalt during the regular season.
Delta, the only other undefeated team in 2A, was ranked No. 1 in the bracket.
Should Basalt win, they’ll play the winner of No. 2 Eaton and No. 15 Bennett in the quarterfinals.
Kickoff time in Basalt on Saturday has yet to be announced.