It’s been almost one year since COVID-19 shuttered the ski areas and changed the world, in some ways temporarily and in other ways irreparably.
The tradition of spring break in Snowmass Village hearkens back to the resort’s earliest days and in 2021 certain vestiges of the mountain celebration will return, albeit in different forms.
Snowmass’ marquee spring event in 2021 is the NASTAR Nationals, which during its heyday drew more than 1,000 recreational racers to the village, but whose return this year will be more modest and with enforced health protocols.
Bill Madsen, NASTAR director, said he hopes to have about 500 competitors this year for the finals, April 5-10. They were canceled with short notice in 2020 after Gov. Jared Polis shut down the state’s ski areas on March 15.
As of Wednesday, there were 233 people signed up for the 2021 NASTAR Nationals, according to Madsen.
“Reimagining the event is important to keep the interest going,” Madsen said, as he described a new format and a calendar move to early April, when lodging and airfares are cheaper.
“Nationals has always been a fun format. We think the new format is even more exciting,” he said.
Horse-race style start gates and a new use for handicapping times to make the head-to-head racing more competitive are in the offing.
To tune up for the nationals, the Aspen Snowmass Town Race Series holds giant slalom races Wednesdays at Snowmass that are open to all and include age classes from 12 and under to 80-plus.
Off the hill, ongoing events that have been shown to be entertaining and available in a safe way will continue through the spring season, according to Snowmass Tourism.
Said Public Relations Manager Sara Stookey Sanchez, “From the Snowmass Tourism side, as of now we are not planning to do anything other than our usual activations, which we have been doing all season.”
Live music is especially appreciated during the pandemic and every Thursday afternoon through April 15 musicians from the Roaring Fork Valley perform on the stage outside the old Tower restaurant. Music on the Mall runs 2:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. today and 3-5 p.m. in March and April.
The skating rink at the Collective Snowmass continues to offer free skating and free rentals. Saturday evening is Disco Night and the large, colorful “Dancing Orbs” perform Wednesdays and Sundays at 3 p.m. and Saturdays at 6 p.m.
In the Collective proper is a game lounge open Thursday-Sunday from 1-8 p.m. which requires reservations and is subject to current health orders.
Guided treks two hours in duration led by the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies start at the Snowmass Mall daily at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. through April 16 and are free.
“These activations have been happening all season in a safe, socially distanced way and we have seen a great deal of success,” Stookey Sanchez said.
“People like that they can do each activity on their own time/at their own pace,” she added.
Bill Madsen said no matter what the attendance ends up being for the NASTAR Nationals, it’s a shot in the arm to have the event back in Snowmass Village after last year’s cancellation.
Madsen is also the town’s mayor, having been elected to office in November. Wearing that hat and speaking from that perspective, Madsen said Snowmass has pivoted well in accommodating events safely during the first full winter season of COVID-19.
“The new prayer wheels around Base Village and the mall are cool,” Madsen said. “The small venue concerts are great, as are the DJs and bands at the lift mazes.
“There’s been a lot of things that have changed that are really unique,” Madsen said. “Change does present new opportunities.”
One old Snowmass standard has remained this winter season, and that is the fireworks shows launched from Fanny Hill that will be offered intermittently through March 27.