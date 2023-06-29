As the Spring Creek fire reached its fourth day of consecutive active burning on Wednesday, Pitkin County officials are warning that the same conditions that allowed it to grow are not too far off from being a reality in the valley.
The fire ignited on Saturday and grew to more than 200 acres but caught favorable conditions — high winds and temperatures above 90 degrees — and boomed to more than 2,500 acres on Monday, releasing a plume of smoke visible as far as the Front Range.
“(Monday) we experienced what is often referred to as a blow up,” Hugh Fairfield-Smith, an operations section chief with the Upper Colorado Interagency Fire Management Unit, said on Tuesday in a briefing. “Fuels, slope topography had all aligned to where we didn’t have resources in play to where we could get there quick enough to deal with the fire that was rapidly expanding.”
On Wednesday, the Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team took command of the fire led by commander Jared Hohn.
In a noon release posted to Facebook, the management team said the fire had reached 2,859 acres with 20% containment. A total of 363 personnel — including firefighters from Pitkin County/Aspen Fire, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and Carbondale Fire Rescue — had responded to the fire, but the update said that more resources were on the way.
“Additional fire resources have been ordered and continue to arrive,” the release said. “Fire resources continue to protect values at risk in the area. Crews are continuing to determine the best strategy for probability of success by scouting locations to construct direct and indirect lines.”
When reached by phone around 5 p.m., a representative for the incident management team was not prepared to give a further update beyond its noon release, but said to expect morning and evening briefings going forward.
The release said that continuing smoke production could continue to impact air quality and that a Red Flag warning for high fire conditions would continue into the evening in Garfield County for elevations below 7,500 feet.
That didn’t apply to Pitkin County, though it got its first red flag of the year earlier this week, the county’s emergency manager Valerie MacDonald said. And she added that hot fire season in the Aspen area may only be a couple of weeks behind Parachute and Garfield County.
“What happens in Garfield usually hits us a couple of weeks later if the weather patterns continue,” MacDonald said. “So, take this as a warning shot. Fire season is coming our way and everybody needs to use caution with fire.”
MacDonald said that despite the wet winter and spring, some fire restriction measurements are showing signs of concern already. Data points like soil and wood moisture have decreased, which allows fires to spread quicker and burn hotter.
The thresholds to enact fire restrictions are not expected to be crossed ahead of the holiday weekend, she said, but the conditions are turning at higher elevations quickly.
“It’s remarkable how fast conditions have changed from the wet spring into summer is incredible,” MacDonald said. “The data that we analyze to determine fire restrictions, it’s trending in the wrong direction. If it stays hot and dry, especially with the wind, we could get to fire restrictions in the future.”
The decision to enact fire restrictions is quantitatively decided on data and made in conjunction with the Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies and counties, MacDonald said.
MacDonald emphasized that visitors and locals alike exercise caution with campfires and other actions during the busy holiday weekend.