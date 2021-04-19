Over the weekend, Simi Hamilton was able to do something he hasn’t been able to do for more than a decade — take an impromptu spring trip.
For Hamilton, the 33-year-old Aspen native who has spent his entire adult life devoted to all things cross-country ski racing, spring is usually spent getting ready for next winter, whether that’s testing out new equipment, new wax or maybe healing the scars of the previous and just-ended competition season. Hamilton announced his retirement in March, calling it good on a long career.
Alice McKennis Duran, 31, has also hung up her skis, having skied out in a blaze of glory last week at Aspen Highlands, gently kicking out of the start of the downhill course and peeling off for intermittent hugs, laughs and a few tears from the likes of coaches Pat Callahan, Willie Volckhausen and Casey Puckett along the way. McKennis Duran, who was raised in New Castle and divides her time between Minturn and Moab, Utah, has had plenty of time to contemplate what she calls a “heartbreaking crash” in Val d’Isere, France four months ago that injured the better of her two ailing knees.
McKennis Duran and Hamilton were part of the contingent of six Aspen-area athletes who competed in 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.
Of that six-pack — other locals who qualified for the Olympics in 2018 were Wiley Maple (alpine skiing), (Alex Ferreira and Torin Yater-Wallace (freeskiing) and Noah Hoffman (cross-country skiing), only Ferreira is a legitimate contender for an Olympics return.
“I can confirm Alex is in the mix. At this point it’s pretty wide open with multiple Olympic qualifying events coming up next season,” said Andrew Gauthier, marketing and communications director for U.S. Ski & Snowboard. Ferreira, 26, won the Olympic silver medal four years ago in men’s ski halfpipe and has been studying for his business degree this year while also competing.
Yater-Wallace, 25, has not competed in a halfpipe event since a serious crash in December 2019 although he did ski in the Knuckle Huck event during X Games Aspen 2020, where he placed sixth.
Wiley Maple, 30, also part of the 2018 Olympic effort, officially retired in 2020 with his last World Cup race in Bormio, Italy, during Christmas 2019.
Maple said Saturday that he expects to finish his degree in philosophy from Westminster College this year.
Noah Hoffman retired two weeks after the Games in PyeongChang and has been devoted to his college career at Brown University in Rhode Island. He’s finishing his junior year, as a 31-year-old undergraduate, because Hoffman said he chose to not take any college classes while competitively skiing.
“School has offered me a well-defined goal that has helped me transition out of sport,” Hoffman said in an email.
Of Hamilton and McKennis Duran, their 2018 Olympic teammate Hoffman said, “They each had inspiring careers.”
Skis in the yard
Simi Hamilton’s new house has no shortage of old skis in the yard and was previously owned by a beloved local ski character.
Remaking the property with the help of his stepdad, architect Al Beyer will be Hamilton’s project for the next year.
But during a week in the middle of April when his focus would normally be race preparation, Hamilton was blasting off for a short road trip to the Tetons for some hiking and mountaineering.
“I’m able to do that because I’m retired,” he said by phone with a laugh.
Continuing to compete during the 2020-21 season came as a joint decision by Hamilton and his wife, Sophie Caldwell Hamilton, also a member of the 2020-21 Davis U.S. Cross Country Team.
“We weren’t sure what the season was going to look like with COVID,” he said. “It was anyone’s guess whether we’d have the World Championships, which turned out to be really cool.”
“I was focusing a lot more on being a strong leader on the team, especially with so many good boys coming up.” Part of his role was to usher them on to the World Cup, he said.
When Hamilton was coming up onto the elite ranks, in 2010 and 2011, he said there was strong leadership and role models in Andy Newell and Chris Freeman, but not the kind of success the team has found recently, especially collectively and on the women’s side. That’s been great to see late in his career.
The COVID-19-caused cancellation of a home FIS World Cup event in Minneapolis set for March 2020 was unfortunate and something Hamilton was looking forward to.
“It had been my plan to maybe retire after the North American World Cup,” he said. But after the cancellation, “It didn’t feel right to end my career that way. Sophie and I talked about it that whatever we were going to do, we wanted to do it together.”
And now they will work together on a house in Old Town Basalt that once belonged to Robert “Cowboy” Heron and is notable for the multitude of Head, Rossignol and Kastle skis on the property.
“We’re continuing on the local legacy,” said Hamilton, who competed in three Olympics, most recently PyeongChang where he finished sixth in the team sprint.
During his 11 years full-time on the World Cup, Hamilton said he had 150 World Cup starts, four podium finishes and one World Cup win.
“To be a successful cross-country skier, you really have to work at it for a long time and be patient. Try and try and try again,” he said. “Knowing I dedicated myself to that and being able to walk away with four podiums and a win, I’m pretty proud of that.”
Home and dry
Sliding down Thunderbowl last week during the U.S. Alpine Championships as a quasi-forerunner, pieces of her life as a ski racer flashed before Alice McKennis Duran in the form of coaches and friends who have shared their love of skiing with this retiring two-time Olympian and FIS World Cup downhill race winner from 2013.
“There were a lot of people I’ve known my entire life,” she said, in listing those who had turned out on that April Saturday.
Casey Puckett, who coached McKennis Duran when she was 15 and 16, a pivotal time and just before being named to the national team, was on the course side for support and cheers. “I’d peel off, give people some hugs, There were a lot of emotions, happy and sad,” McKennis Duran recalled this week.
“If there were no Olympics next season it would have made the decision a little more straight forward. The Olympics are really enticing, tempting.”
But as McKennis Duran further reflected, she did not lose sight of the two Games, on the Jeongseon Alpine Center in PyeongChang three years ago and Vancouver in 2010, where the memories of marching in with Team USA during the Opening Ceremonies remain vivid.
Then in January of 2013 in St. Anton, Austria, the native of New Castle, Colo., won her first and only FIS World Cup downhill. Five years later, in March 2018 at the World Cup Finals, she would stand on the podium again, this time with a bronze medal for downhill. Just one month before, at the Olympic downhill in PyeongChang, South Korea, McKennis Duran skied to fifth.
“That 2018 season was really a remarkable season for me,” she said. The turnaround came after two seasons “when nothing could line up,” including with equipment, she said.
While she didn’t plan it at this season’s outset, McKennis Duran ended up providing a steadying influence for her younger teammates, something the normally shy athlete had to grow into.
“When you’re an older athlete you’re kind of mentoring the younger athletes whether you realize it or not,” she said. “It made me recognize how I went about my job as a ski racer, trying to demonstrate professionalism. I hope I had a good impact while still encouraging them that yes this is a serious job.”
Early in her career she was surrounded by successful teammates — including Lindsey Vonn, Julia Mancuso and Laurenne Ross — the latter who also retired last week as a ski racer. “There were six of us at the World Cup Finals in 2012-13,” she said.
One steadying factor has been her husband Pat Duran, who McKennis has known since 2013 while living in Aspen. He is a coach at Ski and Snowboard Club Vail and had planned to travel with her as a ski technician until this year’s injury.
That McKennis may not be a medal contender at the 2022 Beijing Olympics, having been injured the past two of three seasons, was also a consideration. The knee she hurt in December “just needs more time.”
“The biggest piece is I didn’t feel I would be willing to push as hard as I needed to push and risk what I needed to risk to have a shot on the podium,” she said.
Post-ski racing, McKennis Duran hopes to “find my way back into horses,” where she competed at an elite level in eventing, or maybe something to do with her sister’s cattle on a ranch near Meeker. Coaching young skiers could also be a consideration.
Before another ski season goes by, McKennis Duran promises to visit Sunlight Mountain Resort for the installation of the plaque on the run named in her honor.
One more Olympics, then moving on
Stepping aside as chief executive officer of U.S. Ski and Snowboard at the end of the 2021-22 season and after the Beijing Olympics is Tiger Shaw, who started in the role in late 2013. Shaw, who was an alpine racer in his day, said he has watched the development of the Stapleton Training Center at Aspen Highlands, in cooperation with Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club and Aspen Skiing Co., with admiration.
“There’s been a wonderful evolution of this venue,” he said recently, while a national champion was about to be crowned at the Highlands.
Shaw also praised the plethora of “world-class events in a row” staged at Buttermilk for freeskiing and snowboarding events this season.”
Unlike the retiring athletes Hamilton and McKennis Duran, Shaw said he is leaving because “I’ve got six to eight years left of my working career and the time is right now.” The year of notice will allow him time for a transition and to help train his successor, who has yet to be named.
Shaw oversees a $35 million annual budget and said during his tenure he is proud to have reduced the debt by $10 million and nearly doubled the endowment, to about $60 million.
He also cited as an achievement that all named athletes of the team are funded at a 100% level up to the D Team and the total travel expenses are capped at $10,000 annually. Incremental improvements have occurred over the past four years, Shaw said.
The Jeff Shiffrin Fund disbursement to all 184 athletes across all disciplines in this pandemic season, and a ski pass program through the National Ski Areas Association where a $12,500 donation nets a transferable ski pass good anywhere in the U.S., were also listed by the CEO as positive changes and improvements. There’s a wait list for the passes which are capped at 450 sold annually.