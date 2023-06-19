Last July, 22,000 squatters were apprehended on Aspen Mountain.
The “squatters” in this case were Douglas fir bark beetles each about the size of a grain of rice. They were crammed into a receptacle about the size of half a loaf of bread.
“When we first saw the bag overflowing, we said, ‘Oh my, we’re going to need a bigger boat,’” said Dan West, a forest entomologist with the Colorado State Forest Service. “It’s one of the highest numbers that we’ve seen, at least in Pitkin County.”
Douglas fir bark beetles are a native insect in Colorado and they play a beneficial role in attacking weak and diseased trees. But the drought that has cloaked the state over the last two decades, with this winter one of the exceptions, has weakened more trees and made them susceptible to the invaders.
West said outbreaks on Basalt Mountain and the Fryingpan Valley are due to beetles getting attracted to trees damaged by the Lake Christine Fire in July 2018. The outbreak on Aspen Mountain is more likely a steady advance of beetles north out of Gunnison County.
West regularly performs flyovers of the Colorado mountains in small airplanes as part of the state forest service’s annual aerial survey of forest health. When he saw a couple of years ago what was occurring in Pitkin County with an infestation of Douglas fir bark beetles, the Colorado State Forest Service proposed taking action. It teamed with the city of Aspen, Pitkin County, Aspen Fire Protection District, Aspen Center for Environmental Studies and Aspen Skiing Co. in an effort to stunt the spread of the beetles on lower Aspen Mountain.
Foresters stapled thousands of pheromone packets onto the north side of Douglas fir trees last year at this time. The packets keep the beetles looking for suitable trees where they can burrow and leave their eggs.
“It’s a no-vacancy sign, essentially,” said David Coon, forester for the city of Aspen.
The group also erected a handful of traps on lower Aspen Mountain last year to track the presence of the pests. The traps contain a pheromone intended to attract the beetles, just the opposite of the pheromone packets. “It says, come here, this is where it’s good,” Coon said.
West said beetle activity on Aspen Mountain peaked in July. In just a few weeks, nearly all the traps had collected in excess of 10,000 beetles. The beetles were collected every two weeks.
This year, the process was repeated. Fourteen state foresters and other volunteers placed nine traps on trees on the lower mountain along with 5,600 pheromone packets.
The idea is to give the Douglas fir trees a fighting chance. Normally healthy trees will produce resin to push the burrowing beetles out, West said. In most cases on Aspen Mountain, the infested trees were stressed enough that he witnessed only sawdust where beetles entered and no resin.
The hope is that human intervention will protect some of the trees until their natural defenses recover. That depends on consecutive wet, drought-busting years.
“The idea behind this is we’re trying to weather the storm,” Coon said.
West said even in the best-case scenario, not all trees will be saved. Some Douglas fir tree stands are located in rocky terrain that is so steep that the team wasn’t willing to risk injury to place the pheromone packets. The idea was to spread the packets out among the terrain that was more accessible to provide broad protection.
The stakes are high. The success or failure of the effort will influence how Aspen Mountain looks in the decades and centuries ahead. Douglas fir trees are one of the more drought-resistant varieties, said Adam McCurdy, forest and climate director with ACES. It is likely they will fill in as species less drought tolerant, such as subalpine fir and Engelman spruce, fade away on the landscape.
It’s uncertain at this point if the human assistance will help the Douglas firs survive the drought and live to spread another day.
“My initial impression is there’s a tremendous amount of beetles,” West said.
The pockets of infestation are evident even to an untrained eye. The west side of Shadow Mountain, on the western side of Aspen Mountain, shows the telltale sign of trees with “red and dead” needles. The terrain is too steep on that hillside to place pheromone packets. The east side of Shadow Mountain is also infested along with the area further east around the Ute Trail.
The pheromone packets were placed to try to keep “relic,” green trees from being attacked, West said. Those are trees roughly 14 to 16 inches in diameter at human chest level.
If those trees survive, they will release seeds that get dispersed by the wind, McCurdy said.
The benefits of the snowy winter and wet spring were evident to the team. West said one trap checked this week only had three beetles in it. He figures the weather has delayed the “flight” period of beetles by about three weeks. This will be the second year for data collection on the numbers of beetles in the traps, so valuable comparisons will be able to be made with last year’s numbers of trapped beetles. The organizations participating in the effort will assess in the fall how the effort stands.
McCurdy said not all Douglas fir trees will be saved. “We’re still going to see more red and dead up there,” he said.
The pheromone effort cannot be applied on a large landscape scale due to its expense. Aspen Mountain was deemed worthy of the attempt because of high values, such as scenic importance and curtailing risk of wildfire.
West said the effort will require at least three years and maybe more to be effective. Like McCurdy, he said even a successful effort won’t completely snuff the infestation.
“We feel like we’re making some ground in areas and losing ground in others,” he said.