The second Squirm Night of 2020 is slated for Thursday, this time in Snowmass Village.
The two-part candidate forum will first host the two mayoral candidates, Bill Madsen and Tom Goode, at 5 p.m.
Since both candidates vying for the mayor’s position, left vacant by Markey Butler due to term limits, currently serve on the town council, there is an added layer of discussion in the council race, which has two vacant seats and five contenders. Matthew Owens, Gray Warr, Alyssa Shenk, Tom Fridstein and Jeff Kremer will speak to co-moderators David Krause, editor of The Aspen Times, and Megan Tackett, editor of the Aspen Daily News, at 6 p.m. Grassroots TV will produce the evening’s forums, held at the Snowmass Village Town Hall council chambers.
In acknowledging COVID-19 safety protocol, the event will be closed to the public, though the collaborating local media will air the recording via their respective Facebook pages and websites.
Aspen Daily Update hosts aspiring commissioners
The Aspen Daily Update — the Aspen Daily News’ multimedia branch that launched in response to the communications needs that arose from the COVID-19 pandemic — has pivoted again, this time featuring interviews with local candidates ahead of an important election.
In today’s edition, ADU rolls out the first of its election edition series, in which Alycin Bektesh interviews incumbent Pitkin County commissioner Steve Child, as well as challenger Chris Council.
In the interest of fairness of coverage, the two interviews will be uploaded at the same time, both on aspendailynews.com and the newspaper’s social media pages.