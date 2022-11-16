The Aspen City Council discussed two land use requests at their regular meeting on Tuesday for temporary structures at businesses for the winter season, and ultimately voted to approve one and deny the other.
Catch Steak and the St. Regis sought approval for temporary enclosures for the winter season to provide additional dining space. The applications are two of seven that the city has received this year from businesses requesting additional structures for the upcoming winter season, according to a memorandum from city staff.
Staff recommended denial of both applications due to concerns that they did not meet criteria for growth management, commercial design or temporary use review. For Catch Steak, which requested approval for a total of 142 days, staff did not recommend approval. At the St. Regis, staff wrote in the memo that they recommended denial except for a tent in the Fountain Courtyard, which would accommodate a New Year’s Eve event which the council approved in 2017 for a total of 40 days per year.
The seven applications are an unprecedented number, Planner Kevin Rayes said. Five of them have been submitted to the city, and two are expected to be submitted soon. The council will consider three more applications at their next regular meeting on Nov. 29.
“The reason we’re batching these requests tonight is because of the large number of applications that we’ve seen. It’s a way to help save staff time and staff capacity,” Rayes said. “What we’re trying to do is provide each applicant with the due process that is warranted for them and try to do it before the holiday season just so that they have clarity on whether or not this is something that they can pursue.”
Representatives from the St. Regis and Catch Steak attended the meeting on Tuesday and spoke to the council about their applications. Alan Richman, who represented the St. Regis, said that in addition to the special events tent, the hotel was requesting permits for four dining yurts with eight seats each, a tent for the Snow Lodge and a dome tent for retail business. All of the structures would be located on private property, he said, and the special events tent would be erected for five additional days in 2022 and for 40 days in 2023.
“I think the one important thing to note about all of these temporary uses is that they have all been authorized previously at the St. Regis and we are asking that those be renewed by the city council,” Richman said. “In the staff memo, they are supporting our request to renew the special events tent for another five years, which we thank them for… We’re disappointed though that staff has recommended that our other temporary use permits not be granted. We think there are compelling reasons to approve these requests.”
Richman urged the council to consider that the structures would not expand restaurant use and would provide a safe environment for diners who are wary of another COVID-19 surge, and that fairness dictates approvals similar to in previous years. He added that the hotel is prepared to mitigate for affordable housing, and that staff’s late notice that the requests might not be approved caused a shock and to deny them would create enormous difficulties for the hotel.
Council members had concerns about outdoor heating and size, and about renewing the events tent for five years as was done by the council in 2016. The council ultimately supported renewing the tent for the five additional years, and they supported erecting the yurts and the Snow Lodge tent for 120 days this upcoming season, and the dome for 60 days.
Representatives from Catch Steak said they were hoping to erect a temporary tent on their upper level patio to provide comfort for winter patrons. The tent would not be visible from the street below, but would extend over the awning on the perimeter wall. The tent would be up for 142 days and provide 75 additional dining seats.
Council members voted unanimously to deny Catch Steak’s request, saying it was an unfair advantage over other restaurants in town and would set a negative precedent.