Investors interested in again taking advantage of adding the St. Regis Aspen to their portfolios are in luck — 19% of the resort’s indirect ownership, valued at $18 million, is back on the market.
But whereas the original, albeit short-lived, vision of creating a single-asset real estate investment trust was announced in 2018 as a planned addition to the public New York Stock Exchange, this time, shares in the downtown Aspen luxury hotel would be available in a private capital market as a digital security.
Stephane De Baets, founder and president of the controlling firm behind the St. Regis Aspen — Elevated Returns LLC — said via telephone Friday that partnering with an online platform, tZero, that uses blockchain technology to support trading digital securities will open access to private markets.
“To have access to a regulated, transparent and hopefully liquid product, anyone can actually go into the tZero ecosystem, they can open an account and they can buy or sell a digital representation of a share of an actual, equity-ownership in the St. Regis Aspen,” he said.
Private markets are subject to fewer regulations and generally considered higher risk, especially to inexperienced investors — indeed, when creating a profile with tZero’s partner financial group in order to actually trade, if a user indicates their experience is anything below “I know what I’m doing,” it generates an automatic warning.
But De Baets insists that there is an elegance in the simplicity of a single-property real estate digital security such as the one being launched (listed as “ASPEN”).
“People do create an emotional attachment to property assets,” he said, describing the thinking as “‘I own a tiny bit of the St. Regis Aspen, and I feel proud of it. It protects me against future inflation, but also, I own a piece of what I like.’
“And I think there is certainly a market there,” he added.
That emotional connection to a luxury hotel — and by extension, the luxury town that is Aspen itself — could also prove uniquely advantageous for De Baets’ aspiration in an era of COVID-19, when travel restrictions are creating an obstacle to in-person site visits and in-person access to management.
Rather, would-be investors would already have been to the property and would already have firsthand experience with it. Additionally, by partnering with tZero and its technology-based platforms, the expectation of in-person management wouldn’t exist.
“One of our prognoses in our business plan is really to keep it simple. We think one digital token can represent one property,” De Baets said.
And while De Baets acknowledges that the jargon surrounding digital securities such as tokens and blockchain may be intimidating for some would-be investors, he maintains that the end result is not dissimilar from more traditional avenues.
“A lot of people talk about technology, blockchain, digital — it doesn't matter,” he said. “This is the backbone that enabled this product to exist. At the end of the day, what people are buying is a direct representation of ownership to a property asset. The technology is what's making it possible today, but the reality is you are buying [shares] into the St. Regis Aspen.”
Private markets have been exploding since the 1996 National Securities Markets Improvement Act, which removed state-by-state blue-sky laws — that is, laws designed to protect investors against securities fraud.
In fact, since 2000, the number of private-equity backed firms has grown fivefold, to about 8,000, according to research reported by Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh in February. Those firms represent around $5.8 trillion in assets — including roughly $2.4 trillion in committed funds that haven’t even been allocated, known in private markets as “dry powder.”
Indeed, the St. Regis offering is expected to be the first in what De Baets anticipates will grow to become $1 billion in similarly tokenized single-asset digital securities.
“We would love to do more investment into the community,” he said. “In fact, we are actively seeking another acquisition into the community.”
Introducing the St. Regis digital security into the private market is a better fit, in terms of demand, than its public counterpart, he said. In February 2018, he announced an initial public offering — with a minimum $2,000 investment — through an invitation-only program that would represent 49% ownership of the property. He had hoped that the single-asset real estate investment portfolio would be the first of its kind on the New York Stock Exchange.
By March, the IPO was scrapped.
“The reality was that there was no public market for a single-asset [real estate investment trust] and the IPO didn’t get off the ground,” De Baets said via email Monday. “We pivoted to a digital asset and believe this instrument will be successful.”