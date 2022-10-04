Over the next several weeks, Aspen City Council will delve into budget requests for each city department and create its financial plan for 2023 — but during its Monday work session, city Finance Director Pete Strecker painted a bigger picture with broader strokes: Namely, housing and inflation will continue being sticking points for the local economy, and even though occupancy numbers are a bit down, lodging prices are way up, which balances the books, so to speak.
“The job market, generally speaking, is such that for a long time, there were two jobs for every one employee out there,” he said. “And so if you were going to fill a position, you were darn lucky because there’s so much competition and a lot of movement around folks right now, moving around from employer to employer.
“I think from my lens, one of the bigger challenges for us as a community and us as an organization is the housing crisis, and that really hampers us significantly on the job market side and filling our positions,” he added.
The city has a $171,588,227 budget for 2023, about $3 million more than 2021, according to a presentation from city staff. For the first seven months of this year, the city’s sales tax rose to 32% above the same time in 2021. Strecker notes that the same key industries that have propelled the city’s finances in the past — mainly accommodations and restaurants — are continuing to drive the increase in sales taxes. Accommodation sales taxes rose 73% above 2021, and restaurants’ taxes rose 22% above last year.
The city has seen some industry normalization over the first seven months of the year, Strecker noted. In January, this year’s sales taxes were 83% higher than January 2021, and Strecker said that was due to a soft end of the ski season in 2021 because of COVID-19 restrictions. In 2023, the city expects things to return to a pre-pandemic normal, but Strecker also expects inflation to create challenges.
Occupancy has decreased below 2021 levels since May this year, Strecker said, and they are also below pre-COVID numbers.
“That by itself might be a little bit concerning, but … what you don’t see as an individual body count, you certainly see on the dollar side in terms of average nightly rate — with that rate going up some 40%,” Strecker said. “You can have a little bit of softening in the occupancy numbers and still generate a significant amount of revenue.”
Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he was particularly interested in the lodging tax and occupancy information in light of the short-term rental tax that the city has proposed and will appear on the November ballot.
“The lodges are increasing 41% in August, 36% in July, 45% in February — I’m assuming that the expenses haven’t increased that much, so that’s an added profit to the lodging sector,” he said. “So with an STR tax being proposed, it kind of puts that in context for me.”
Over the next few weeks, Strecker told the council that staff from different departments will likely be requesting funds for capital projects to help cope with inflation and staffing shortages. The supplemental budget also includes a $2 million request for preserving affordable housing — the largest supplemental request — and $1.1 million for grants and external support.
The council also heard supplemental requests from the administrative services, asset and IT departments, as well as the employee benefits fund. Today, the council will hear from the community development and environmental health departments, as well as streets and the renewable energy mitigation program. The work session will begin at 4 p.m.