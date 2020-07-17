In the arena in which regional authorities meet to set fire restrictions based on drought conditions and weather forecasts, a few days can make a big difference.
Just ask Pitkin County Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald and Sheriff Joe DiSalvo, who just last week warned county commissioners that implementation of Stage 2 fire restrictions seemed imminent.
And then Colorado’s typically unpredictable weather changed for the better. Storm clouds gathered, temperatures dropped, a little rain fell and humidity levels rose. Aspen and Pitkin County remain in a moderate drought, but the situation is not as dire as it was a mere week ago.
Local, state and federal emergency authorities met for a conference call on Tuesday, as they do every week, to discuss items like the drought and the possibility of moving up or down from Stage 1 fire restrictions set in the days just before the Fourth of July weekend. Because of the ever-changing conditions, they decided to hold a second meeting this week, on Thursday.
They agreed that the Stage 1 restrictions would remain in place for now, according to MacDonald.
“We had an additional meeting today to review the data which reflects the change in our weather recently. We wanted to make sure we were going into the busy weekend with the right level of fire restriction,” she said.
“Based on current data measured [Wednesday], Stage 2 restrictions are not warranted at this time. Last week it looked like we were headed to Stage 2 restrictions. Fortunately the weather has brought us some relief in the last few days. We will continue to monitor the situation and not let our guard down,” MacDonald added.
Most of the state is experiencing drought conditions, said Jeff Colton, warning coordination meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. Wildfires are being fought in northwestern Colorado, near Meeker, and also southwestern sections of the state.
Aspen and Pitkin County are experiencing moderate drought conditions, known as “D1.” Eagle County is at the same level. Garfield County is a bit drier and has earned the “D2” tag. Mesa County is split between areas of “D2” and “D3,” Colton said.
Through Wednesday, precipitation as measured at the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport for July was .05 of one inch. Typical rainfall for the first half of July would be .66 of an inch, he said.
While changing atmospheric conditions in the last few days have brought storm clouds, lightning and short bouts of rain to the region, it hasn’t been enough to overcome drought conditions, Colton said. He described what has been occurring over the last week as “monsoon bursts,” not a true summertime monsoon pattern.
“The bad news is that it doesn’t look like it will stick around all that long,” he said of the recent break from extreme dryness.
Some areas in the region may see some thunderstorms on certain days, while others will get nothing. And that’s the way it’s expected to go for some time. Colton said the long-range forecast, through early fall, suggests that drought conditions will persist.
“We need the slow, soaking rains, and those are atypical for this time of year,” he said. “Thunderstorms bring rain all at once, and when they happen, the ground doesn’t absorb the moisture like we need it to.”
MacDonald added that regional officials will continue to monitor data regarding the levels of dry natural fuels and moisture content on a weekly basis. They will make the call on stepping up to Stage 2 fire restrictions if they are warranted.
In the meantime, she said residents should still make precautionary evacuation plans, and go over them with friends and family, in case of a wildfire event.