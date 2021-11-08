On Saturday, Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District responders joined about 20 Aspen Fire Protection District personnel in a multi-hour Colorado Propane Fire Training, sponsored by the state’s gas industry.
“The training was sponsored by the Colorado Propane Gas Association. They sponsor four of these trainings per year throughout the state. The propane association covers all costs in an effort to provide high-level training to small rural and volunteer agencies in the state,” explained Aspen Fire Chief Rick Balentine via email Sunday. “They fly in experts from Virginia, Chris and John Cruise. They are a father-and-son team who have a long history in law enforcement, the fire service and hazardous materials.”
The one-day training kicks off with a three-hour classroom session that covers propane containment systems and transportation systems, in addition to firefighting techniques.
“Then in the afternoon there is hands-on live firefighting experience for multiple hours to ensure all personnel get adequate experience in fighting these unique fires,” Balentine said.
The in-field portion of the training creates dramatic visuals, with flames shooting high enough to be visible for miles. Aspen Fire Training Captain Scott Arthur caught the scene on camera from much closer proximity.
It was a noteworthy event worth documenting, Arthur said.
"Even though Aspen Fire celebrates its 140th year this year, we are always looking for new was to provide great training for our firefighters, improved service to our citizenry and new opportunities to work with our neighboring agencies to ensure firefighter safety and efficiency," he said Sunday via text.
It's a sentiment Balentine echoed.
“Like all of the first responder agencies in the valley, Aspen Fire is committed to training our firefighters to the highest standards available to ensure they are as prepared as possible to mitigate any and all emergencies whenever bad things happen,” he said.
According to the CPGA website, the industry-backed association focuses on education and safety: “Founded in 1950, the association has grown in its influence, while maintaining its core principles of education and safety. The association’s primary purpose is to maintain high standards of practice within the industry, and in doing so, protect and expand the ability of its members to compete in the marketplace.”
Balentine expressed particular gratitude to the association for providing much-needed resources to facilitate Saturday’s training — even meals, he said.
“Again a special thanks to the Colorado Propane Gas Association, as they cover all expenses including meals for the students,” he said in his email.
A 20-pound tank of the highly flammable gas is the equivalent of 100 sticks of dynamite, according to reporting by CBS Denver, which in May covered warnings from the Denver Fire Department that it had responded to 200 fires in or near homeless encampments in the last four months alone — more than one a day on average — and in almost every camp they find propane tanks.
If someone smells gas in a home or other building, it’s recommended to immediately evacuate the area and call 911.