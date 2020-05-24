Business proprietors in Pitkin County no longer have to wait for Gov. Jared Polis’ Memorial Day address to learn what they can and cannot do regarding the next phase of reopening the economy.
On Sunday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment granted the county a variance to the statewide safer-at-home order, according to a county news release. While the county’s public health department always had the authority to implement policies more restrictive than those of the state, the variance will allow local public health orders to be more flexible, as well.
That means restaurants will indeed be able to restart dine-in services on Wednesday, albeit only when physical distancing — eight feet between tables and parties of no more than six people — can be implemented or, regarding indoor dining, at 50% of the building’s capacity, whichever is more restrictive.
The variance approval has been much awaited since Pitkin County staff submitted its application to the state on May 18. Aspen Mayor Torre, in particular, has voiced his concerns on behalf of constituents in the hospitality industry to his colleagues on the health board and was first to propose pursuing that course in action, following courses taken by Mesa and Eagle counties. By last Thursday, more than 40 other counties had submitted similar applications with the CDPHE seeking more local autonomy in public health decisions.
“We are happy that we can start reopening portions of our tourist-based economy,” Steve Child, chair of the Pitkin Board of County Commissioners, said in a prepared statement.
That said, the variance doesn’t come without conditions. If the county exceeds 18 new cases in one week, excluding outbreak-associated cases in a senior care center, the variance will be rescinded.
“In order to be successful with the reopenings, we really need our community and visitors to remain vigilant about preventing the spread of COVID-19 and adhere to the ‘Five Commitments of Containment’: maintaining six feet of social distance; washing hands; wearing face coverings in public places; staying home when sick; and getting tested immediately when symptomatic,” Child’s statement continues.
The variance approval came because of the county’s ability to demonstrate that Aspen Valley Hospital’s emergency capacity has not been overrun amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. Also, through the local “Roadmap to Recovery,” a clear coronavirus containment plan is in place, the release says.
“Pitkin County’s variance application describes a strong public health system in Pitkin County, with effective disease investigation and surveillance, and partnership with Aspen Valley Hospital, which has the capacity to provide care to ill individuals,” CDPHE Executive Director Jill Husaker Ryan concluded in her decision to grant the request.
So far, Pitkin County has recorded 57 cases of COVID-19, with two of those cases occurring in the last two weeks. That represents a two-week incidence of 11 per 100,000, according to the release.
In addition to allowing a limited reopening of restaurant dine-in services, commercial lodging will be able to resume operations at 50% capacity for guests, the release states. Also come Wednesday, permissible gathering sizes will increase from up to 10 people to up to 50 people.
The state stopped short of allowing bars or event venues to reopen to the public. And while the state public health department did approve variances for other gathering spaces, Pitkin County public health officials have opted to wait to act on them until specific plans are in place.
“While variances were also granted for places of worship, movie theaters, transportation, outdoor recreation and gyms, sector-specific guidelines need to be developed in collaboration with private-sector task forces and the medical [and] health community and approved before these activities are incrementally reintroduced during Phase 2 of Pitkin’s ‘Roadmap to Reopening,’” Karen Koenemann, county public health director, said in the release.
Among the industries having created immediate task forces are lodging, restaurants, events and outdoor recreation. Since then, additional sector task forces are coming online for arts and theater, places of worship, indoor recreation and gyms, and transportation. More information from the state about summer camps and child care is expected to be provided during Polis’ announcement today.
One thing that is certain for Pitkin County residents and visitors in the foreseeable future? Facial coverings.
“At this time, Phase 1 guidance for nonmedical face coverings will remain in place during Phase 2,” Koenemann said.