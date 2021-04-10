Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is sending a Rapid Response Team to the Garfield County Jail to help mitigate a major COVID-19 outbreak.
As of Friday, 16 inmates and seven employees at the jail were confirmed as positive for the virus, with other staff members awaiting results, according to Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario.
The outbreak — which also represents the first time an inmate tested positive for COVID — caused the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office to close indefinitely.
“It’s our turn,” Vallario said Friday, with a sigh. “I mean, I talk to sheriffs at other jails, they’ve had their turn, too. What’s so frustrating, though, is we have gone this entire COVID event without a single case of an inmate having COVID at the jail.”
The team from CDPHE is expected to be at the site on Monday, mass testing a group of 200 inmates and Garfield County staff members.
Ninety of the jail’s total 220 beds were occupied as of Friday afternoon. Seven of the 90 inmates were recently transported from the Pitkin County Jail following a recent intergovernmental agreement between the two agencies.
Vallario said he expects CDPHE to be at the jail, conducting mass testing throughout the next week as well as the following week. While it is too soon to know for certain, he suspects the outbreak is associated with a newer, more contagious variant of COVID-19.
“We’re assuming this probably is a [newer] variant because of how quickly it’s spreading,” Vallario said.
The inmates who tested positive were all housed within the same pod/area in the jail and are now in quarantine separate from other inmates and staff.
As far as services to the public, standard office services such as fingerprinting, records requests, VIN inspections and the like will still be provided at the GCSO annex location in Rifle.
“We’re taking all of the precautions,” Vallario said. “We’re testing people daily in our pods, and just waiting for the state to come in and help us out.”