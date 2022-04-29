A bill that’s advancing through the Colorado General Assembly could ultimately provide money to the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority to provide free ridership throughout the regional transit system for one month — perhaps even this summer.
But Senate Bill 180 has yet to meet full legislative approval. Titled “Programs to Reduce Ozone Through Increased Transit,” it received State Senate approval on April 20 by a vote of 21-12. On Thursday, it cleared the House Committee on Energy and Environment in an 8-4 vote and was referred favorably to the House Appropriations Committee.
If signed into law, the bill would appropriate $58 million to create two programs that aim to reduce emissions and increase public transit ridership. The Ozone Season Transit Grant Program, administered by the Colorado Energy Office, would receive $28 million to provide grants to public-transit agencies such as RFTA “to provide free transit services for at least 30 days during ozone season.”
RFTA would have to apply for a share of the funds and, if successful, decide on the best time to use them, whether this summer or next summer, CEO Dan Blankenship said Thursday.
The second component would earmark $30 million for a three-year pilot project, overseen by the Colorado Department of Transportation, to extend state-run transit services throughout the state with the goal of “reducing ground level ozone, increasing ridership and reducing vehicle miles traveled in the state.” Blankenship said it’s his understanding that the project’s purpose would primarily involve an expansion of the state’s Bustang interregional transit service, which generally operates along the I-70 corridor of the Western Slope and the I-25 corridor of the Front Range.
Lead sponsors of the bill are Sens. Faith Winter, D-Westminster, and Nick Hinrichsen, D-Pueblo.
“This commonsense bill will encourage transit ridership, reduce harmful emissions, and help us further our climate goals while giving Colorado families cleaner, healthier air to breathe,” Winter said in a statement that was reported by The Center Square, a national, online statehouse news service.
Last year, Colorado recorded more than 30 consecutive days of poor air quality resulting from wildfires around the state, The Center Square reported.
“In early August 2021, Denver’s air quality was ranked as the worst in the world, according to IQAir, a global air quality monitoring nonprofit,” the news service said.
Hinrichsen said the purpose of the bill is to hopefully cut down on the amount of greenhouse gases emitted during the summer, the news service continued in its report.
“The top emitter of carbon is our transportation sector, and a key way to address it is to increase multimodal options and incentivize ridership on our transit system,” he said.
But Jon Caldara, president of the Independence Institute, a free-market think tank, told The Center Square in an interview that the bill is “wasteful” and takes money away from projects that could improve Colorado’s roads and traffic flows,
“Better road systems would do more to alleviate the stop-and-go traffic, which is most polluting,” Caldara said. “We’re not going to solve the problem by siphoning money away from roads to pay for more public transit.”
Blankenship said if RFTA is successful in securing a grant, there would be an issue of when to offer the free month of rides. There’s currently a shortage of bus drivers, which may affect summer service capacity.
In other words, the offering of free rides would boost demand, but accommodating that demand would be difficult during a cutback in service. RFTA could apply for the funds — but might have to wait until staffing levels improve to use them.
Blankenship said RFTA’s board of directors will hold its next meeting on May 12 at Carbondale Town Hall and will likely discuss details surrounding the legislation and its related programs, should the bill win approval. The state legislative session is set to adjourn on May 11.