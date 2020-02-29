Statehouse leadership representing the Roaring Fork Valley will be in town this weekend for two separate listening events with their constituents.
Today from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Basalt Regional Library, 14 Midland Ave., House Rep. Dylan Roberts, whose district includes Basalt, Rep. Julie McCluskie, who represents Pitkin County, and Sen. Kerry Donovan, whose district includes Pitkin and Eagle Counties, will host a town hall format discussion, updating attendees on the legislative session to this point and soliciting concerns from the public. Then, at Hops Culture, 414 E. Hyman Ave., from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., Rep. McCluskie and Sen. Donovan will host a “constituent happy hour” for upvalley residents to check in about issues that matter to them.