The results of the 2022 Teaching and Learning Conditions Colorado survey showed that Roaring Fork School District staff believe it is a good place to work, but post-pandemic well-being and labor-distribution issues loom.
RFSD scored above state averages in 10 of 11 categories of the survey. The district participates in the survey every two years. It showed growth in all but two categories compared with 2020’s survey, which was taken just before the pandemic’s onset.
“Overall, these are very positive results from our staff and how they perceive Roaring Fork Schools as a place to work,” district data analyst Lindsay Cox told the board of education in its Wednesday meeting. “We saw slight improvement from the last administration, which is a huge win considering the time point change.”
The survey ranked overall favorability of the district at 80%, matching its mark from 2018 and surpassing the 78% rating given in 2020. The Colorado average for overall favorability sat at 77% in 2018 and 2020, dipping to 76% this year, 4% below RFSD.
From January through February, 452 staff members participated in the survey, which represents 90.8% of the district’s staff. Representing staff were teachers, administrators, service providers and educational support personnel.
“Managing Student Conduct” was the lone category the district lagged behind the state in, scoring 76% in overall favorability, one percentage point behind the Colorado average. The five-question category focuses on student safety and behavior expectations. The district met or exceeded state averages in two questions and was within 2% of the other three.
The question that staff disagreed with the most: “Rules for student behavior are enforced in a consistent manner.” Agree or strongly agree was checked by only 219 participants, or 52%.
The highest-performing category related to district administration support for schools, with questions given only to building leaders. RFSD scored a 95% favorability rating, 16 points above the Colorado average. The 18 building leaders unanimously agreed there is an “atmosphere of trust and mutual respect between district and school administrators,” that expectations are clearly set and that the district provides constructive feedback to school leadership.
General reflection questions scored an 88% favorable rating, facilities and resources scored an 87% and both school and staff leadership scored 86%.
Ratings increased against the 2020 results in nine categories.
Respondents showed the biggest concerns in well-being, both for students and staff. More than 80% of staff marked a decrease in student emotional well-being as concerning, with 299 moderately to extremely concerned. Nearly 50% marked moderate to extreme concern in student social isolation and 46% were extremely concerned about increases in learning gaps.
On the staff side, nearly 30% of respondents said they are not getting adequate social emotional support for themselves.
“One aspect of social-emotional well-being is thinking more broadly about staff wellness,” district Chief Human Resources Officer Angie Davlyn said during the meeting. “I would love to see staff engaged in the decision-making of their own health care.”
Davlyn said the district has had some district initiatives toward promoting staff well-being. The district is “exploring” health care provider options she said, providing an opportunity to tailor care to the needs and wants of the staff.
The district also is in the process of expanding a wellness committee next year.
Full survey results are available on the Roaring Fork School District website, rfsd.k12.co.us.