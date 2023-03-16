Just eight days after the Glenwood Springs High School hockey team parted ways, coming one goal short of a state championship, some of the players came together on the Aspen turf, wearing different uniforms.
Aspen High School and GSHS met Wednesday evening under cold raindrops to open each school's boys lacrosse season, pitting six players that were all working together a week ago against each other.
“The first quarter we were getting chatty but toward the end of the game we were really focused,” Glenwood goalkeeper Marek Senn said, who was the main starter for the hockey team as well.
After Aspen High canceled its varsity hockey program for the 2022-23 season, its players were given the option to try out for Glenwood’s team, which already featured players from as far as Grand Junction.
Four Skiers made the cut — seniors Carson Miller, Ryder Rondeau, Jeremiah Swenson and sophomore Ryan Rigney — and helped a young team that missed the playoffs a year ago become a powerhouse, clinching the No. 1 seed in the state tournament and riding it all the way to a triple-overtime 1-0 loss to Cheyenne Mountain in the finals.
At the time, Rondeau reflected on how the team “brought the whole valley together,” and how it created a bond that would not be broken.
One week later, that was put to the test. Miller and Rigney were both tasked with taking shots on Senn, who they had spent the past three months defending from pucks.
Senn and Rigney shared a hug before the game and joked with each other early in the first quarter before the competition heated up.
Glenwood made a game out of it scoring two goals in the last minute of the first half to bring the score to 6-5. Aspen stretched the lead out to 9-6 in the third quarter before Glenwood tied it up with eight minutes remaining in the game, 10-10.
The Demons took their first lead of the game with 5:41 to go on a bounce shot from Gavin Gianneschi around 15 yards out.
Senn made a huge save with just under three minutes to preserve the lead. The Demons survived several more shot attempts to pull out the victory.
“I was not expecting to win,” Senn said. “We played amazing offense and amazing defense. It looks like we've got a lot of potential here.”
AHS took the night to honor Carson Clettenberg again, a student who died suddenly just before his senior year of high school. Fans were given T-shirts with his No. 2 on it to wear during the game and his family was presented with a framed lacrosse jersey.
“Carson had a presence that brought joy, happiness and love to everything he touched,” Aspen head coach Tommy Cox said in a pregame ceremony. “Despite my great sadness that Carson is not standing on the sidelines with us tonight, I am certain he’s watching down on us proudly knowing that the infectious love and happiness he shared with us every single day is being carried forth by this group of people here tonight.”
On the field, Aspen is looking to build off a 10-7 season that saw them reach the 4A state quarterfinals with two playoff wins before falling to the same Cheyenne Mountain school, the eventual state champions in lacrosse, as well.
Glenwood Springs is looking to rebound from a 4-10 campaign that saw it ranked 26th in 5A by MaxPreps at the end of the season. The top 24 teams by CHSAA ranking made the state tournament.
Even after the shocking outcome, the hockey bond held strong, with the players participating in a pseudo-jersey swap and taking a picture together.