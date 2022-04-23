Earth Week ended Friday — as did Student Water Awareness Week — but the work of Glenwood Springs Middle School science teacher Autumn Rivera continues no matter what special cause is being celebrated.
Rivera, who was named Colorado’s 2022 teacher of the year in October, spoke with the Aspen Daily News on Friday on the eve of her trip to Washington, D.C., where she will attend a ceremony as a finalist for national teacher of the year.
She’s been an instructor for 17 years — 10 at her current school. Her passion for teaching students to learn about and care for Colorado’s water gained widespread recognition a few years ago when she and her students raised money and lobbied to save a Garfield County mountain lake from development. Today, Sweetwater Lake and the land surrounding it is a state park.
Here’s what Rivera, who grew up north of Gypsum, had to say about a variety of topics, from water to teaching to the difficulties of learning amid a pandemic:
Aspen Daily News: I’ve heard of Earth Week and Earth Day, obviously, but what is Student Water Awareness Week?
Autumn Rivera: It’s sponsored by Water22.org, and it looks to bring awareness and encourage students to take an interest in Colorado’s most precious natural resource, which is our fresh water.
ADN: You’re a science teacher, but I take it that your special emphasis is on water.
Rivera: I think I try to incorporate it into all that I teach. Water is so crucial to so many aspects of science, especially the fresh water, just trying to help my students understand that less than .1% of the water that we have on this Earth is usable fresh water. And so it’s such an important thing to take care of and watch for and be aware of, especially in this valley, where our economy, our environment and our culture are all connected to the two rivers [Colorado and Roaring Fork] that converge in Glenwood Springs, and which are so crucial to who we are. The importance of keeping our rivers healthy is something I try to teach all the time in my classroom.
ADN: Is it difficult to get students motivated in a subject that can seem kind of dense at times?
Rivera: I think it’s important for teachers to find out what their students are interested in. At the beginning of the year I give my students an “interest inventory” to find out what they’re passionate about. A lot of them were into the river this year and into rafting and fishing and skiing. To be able to tie those interests into science is really powerful and I think students find it so much more meaningful when they are able to apply it to their everyday lives and see what’s happening around them.
ADN: So they have a general understanding, maybe more than general, about water issues and the lack of it in the West?
Rivera: Yes, and a couple of years ago they really took an interest when they heard that a land trust was trying to purchase Sweetwater Lake, which is about 30 minutes north of Dotsero, to stop it from being developed. They were so passionate about it that they raised funds on their own. In the end, they donated over $1,000 to help the Eagle Valley Land Trust to purchase the lake. That may not seem like a lot but when the money comes from 11- and 12-year-olds, it speaks volumes. The U.S. Forest Service purchased the lake from the land trust, and Gov. Polis announced a couple of months ago that it is now our 43rd state park in Colorado. My students worked really hard and I was really proud of them.
ADN: One of your lessons is “Colorado River Expedition.” What’s that all about?
Rivera: For the past couple years, my sixth-grade department has focused on the Colorado River and how activity in Glenwood Springs affects the river. We kick off by exploring the river and the fish hatchery; we look for macroinvertebrates; we take them rafting through partnerships with two of the rafting companies in Glenwood Springs. And then we spend the semester learning about the ecology and the geology of the river and how our activity changes that. At the end, we do a celebration of learning … and the students are able to show off what they’ve learned. …We have this assumption that because we live so close to the river the students have already been on it, but the majority of students have not.
ADN: What is the most important thing that you want students to take away from their water studies?
Rivera: I think it’s important for teachers to help empower our students. So often we are preparing them for the next grade level or for when they are an adult. I try to empower them now if they see the need to make a change. The future is not where they are; life is happening for my students right now.
We were just looking at stormwater and where it flows by our school a couple of days ago and it gave some of my students some emotions and they wanted to do something about it. So they spent the next day creating signs and expressing their feelings so they are able to advocate for saving our clean water and protecting our rivers and streams. No matter what they are learning, if they see something they want to make a change about, I want to support them in that.
ADN: How difficult was it for you, and your students, to teach and learn during the pandemic? I assume a lot of your teaching was done virtually.
Rivera: It was a quick turnaround and shocking for all of us, having to do things one way one week and another way the next. Just getting to know your students, especially during lockdowns, wherever they were [was a challenge]. I had to meet them where they were, which involved my creating a TikTok account!
The second year of the pandemic, I taught a whole class online. We really connected though I had not met them personally. By the end of our time together, we were so connected that one of the students designed a shirt and we all wore them as a class.
So many times you hear this phrase about the pandemic, “learning loss,” but I really like to change the narrative on that. Our students didn’t really lose any learning. They may not have learned all the science I wanted them to learn, but they learned a lot, online and in person. They learned how to take care of themselves and their families. They learned a lot of resiliency and I feel like they all have “degrees” in technology.