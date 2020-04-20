State to begin accepting unemployment applications from contractors today

The Colorado Department of Labor and Unemployment will begin accepting unemployment applications today from independent contractors and so-called gig workers. It also will start paying the additional $600-per-week federal benefit to all jobless workers who qualify.
“Colorado is now among the first group of states accepting these claims and paying benefits to customers,” Joe Barela, director of the state labor department, told reporters in a media call on Friday.
The additional $600 benefit to jobless workers will be backdated to the week beginning March 29, with the money moving into workers’ accounts as early as next week, officials said. That money will be available through July 25 under the current Congressional mandate, which was approved as part of a $2.2 trillion stimulus package last month.
The funds will be available to all unemployed workers affected by the pandemic: including traditional full-time workers, the partially unemployed, the previously ineligible independent contractors and those who’ve lost work due to caring for others ill with COVID-19 or, because they’ve gotten sick themselves, officials said.
Parents unable to work because their children are out of school also qualify. Workers who are already receiving unemployment will not need to take additional steps to get the money, Barela said.
Independent contractors can qualify for unemployment benefits backdated to Feb. 2, said Jeff Fitzgerald, state unemployment division director. However, the extra $600 will only be paid starting the week of March 29.
“They will be able to go into the system and request payments in arrears,” he said Friday, “and then within a few business days that money would be in their bank account. From there, they’ll be getting a filing day for the current weeks … moving forward.” Benefits can be paid via direct deposit or loaded onto a debit card provided by the department, he noted.
The benefits to independent contractors, along with the $600 in additional payments and a 13-week extension for all unemployment benefits, will be covered by the federal government and will not draw down the state’s unemployment trust fund, officials said. The extension allows workers to receive benefits for up to 39 weeks. Before the pandemic put unprecedented numbers of Coloradans out of work, the state paid a maximum of 26 weeks in benefits each year.
Also beginning today, the state will begin hosting virtual town hall meetings to address questions from folks who’ve struggled to navigate the department’s overloaded phone system in the past few weeks. One is scheduled at 9:15 a.m. today in English, with another set to begin at 11:30 a.m. for Spanish-speaking claimants.
The state has also enlisted the help of an 80-person contracted call center to ease the load on the system, officials said. The unemployment division had already doubled its own call-center staff and extended hours, but that wasn’t enough to handle the increased traffic.
“We have tried to put every tool and resource into the system,” Barela said.
Fitzgerald said the work to implement the new system to handle the additional payments and new independent-contractor applicants involved nearly 100 staffers working full-time over the past few weeks.
Work to integrate the federal programs involves marrying Colorado’s existing system with new software. Officials were already working to update the state’s systems before the pandemic became a factor in mid-March, accelerating the need, he said.
“We’re sort of in a middle space between old and new technologies,” Fitzgerald said in a media call on Thursday. “We still have our base system … we were in the process of modernizing that system when all of this unfolded.”
More than 104,000 regular unemployment claims were filed statewide during the week ending April 11, nearly doubling the amount filed in the prior three weeks and shattering the state’s weekly claims record of 78,000, which dates to January 2010.
More claims — 231,610 — have been filed in the past month than in any entire year since 2011. The state’s system, unemployment division spokeswoman Cher Haavind noted, until recently had handled about 2,000 claims per week. She doesn’t expect the system to continue handling in excess of 100,000 claims per week — officials believe last week’s high number reflected a backlog of people who had either struggled to log in to the state’s website or waited for officials to upgrade the system to handle the increased load seen in recent weeks.
The unemployment division on Friday said Pitkin County residents filed 637 claims for the week ending April 4, the most recent data available. It received 630 claims the previous week, and a total of 373 were filed in the two weeks prior, bringing the county’s claims total to 1,640 for the four-week period.
For comparison, the department received just seven claims from Pitkin County residents during the week ending March 7.
Haavind, in a previous media call last week, said the state had implemented new system features to get claimants the PINs they need to request benefits through the system. Until recently, those PINs had been mailed to people who had filed their initial claims. But in the past two weeks the department has begun issuing the numbers via outbound call or email. Again, the change was needed due to the sheer volume of applications. The state has since sent out more than 160,000 PINs via the new system, she said.
Clarifying issues
In a recent interview, Angela Pfannenstiel, a communications manager for the unemployment division, clarified issues related to those seeking unemployment benefits in a seasonal town like Aspen. Some folks have claims expiring from the 2019 spring offseason, for instance, and others just moved here in time for the 2019-20 winter and are unsure whether they qualify.
For those who have claims expiring from last spring, it’s uncomplicated — once that old claim expires, they will need to file a new claim with the state.
“Even though the circumstances are different, they need to think of it as, they’re doing what they would always do,” Pfannenstiel said. “When they’re checking the status of their [old] claim, they’ll be able to see what the expiration date is and they’ll have to file a new claim after that date.”
In an email response Friday, she clarified the new federal benefit will still be paid on both expiring and new claims.
“Yes, the $600 will be paid for any weeks beginning 03/29 … and forward that a person received an unemployment payment, regardless of whether it’s an old claim or a new one,” she wrote. “The $600 is tied to the week unemployment benefits are paid and not to a particular claim.”
For new Aspenites who moved here from other states in the fall, things aren’t so clear. Their eligibility will be determined based on when they started working here.
“That gets a little complicated and a little sticky based on when they started working here in Colorado,” Pfannenstiel said.
The state’s system determines whether someone is eligible for benefits based on a 12-month base period — and workers must have been paid at least $2,500 in that period to qualify. For someone who lost their job in March, that base period ran from October 2018 to September 2019.
Workers wouldn’t necessarily have to have made $2,500 here by Sept. 30, Pfannenstiel said. If they were paid a lesser amount by that date, Colorado’s system can consider wages made in other states earlier in the base period. Claims effective beginning April 5 can utilize a base period ending Dec. 31, she said.
Anyone who’s been tripped up by the system because they’ve recently filed a worker’s compensation claim needs to call the unemployment division’s call center to work through their initial claim, she added, because the computer system cannot determine how to process those individuals’ base periods.
Local workers have resources beyond unemployment benefits they can utilize. Aspen and Pitkin County officials have teamed up to provide $1.3 million in local relief funding for rent and other essentials. Colorado PEAK provides additional assistance, and some workers have applied for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families — otherwise known as food stamps.
‘Not going to stress’
Heather Conrow applied for as much help as she could get after she lost her management job at Tatanka restaurant on March 13.
“I’m tapping into anything I can,” she said in a phone interview. She was able to reopen her unemployment claim on March 15, before the state’s system became overloaded with claimants, though she knows she’ll have to apply again once that claim runs out.
“I was worried there would be hiccups,” in filing a new claim, she said, “but it sounds like it’ll be OK, so I’m not going to stress.”
Mike Nakagawa, who until recently was operating a successful business as DJ Naka G, went a different route: He applied through a local bank for a Small Business Administration loan to cover the bills for his household, which includes a wife and four children.
He went from going full-speed this winter to enduring a rash of cancellations. In a recent interview, he estimated he’s had about 35 gigs cancel or postpone so far.
“This is anything from apès ski … to 150-, 300-person weddings,” he said.
Others in the entertainment industry are feeling the same pain, Nakagawa said. “We’re getting hit pretty hard, from roadies to sound and tech guys and announcers, producers, video guys — everyone’s on a complete halt right now.”
He said he was unsure what the near future holds.
“I can’t predict anything, but I don’t think we’ll be back to how we were for a while,” Nakagawa said, noting that workers in his industry — and businesses in Aspen, for that matter — depend on people being comfortable in crowded spaces.
“Just the social nature of these events … I just wonder how long it will take people to get over the fear of being in crowds,” he said.
Still, his family is keeping him grounded and hopeful.
“In the grand stroke of things, I’m really lucky,” Nakagawa said. “I’m blessed in that sense. But my heart really goes out to that guy who is 25 years old, just out of college, and was essentially just getting his feet wet in the real world.
“I’m trying to stay as positive as possible,” he added. “I’m just trying to look at it as an extended offseason — but hopefully it doesn’t go on too long.”
Conrow said she’s hopeful that, even if Aspen’s typical crowds don’t appear this summer, the town and its businesses could see increased visitors from Front Range communities after stay-at-home restrictions are lifted and life returns to some degree of normalcy.
“We could have way less travelers coming in, but then we could have Denver people coming in because they want to rush to the mountains,” she said. “I think people will want to hop in their car and go do something, but it’s so unknown.”