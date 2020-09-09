After months of talks and development, Aspen Valley Hospital and The Steadman Clinic on Wednesday announced their formal strategic partnership, to commence Dec. 1.
The AVH board of directors backed the decision in a vote Tuesday evening. Under the agreement, orthopedic operations will merge under the Steadman brand, replacing OrthoAspen.
That’s a good thing for physicians and patients alike, AVH CEO Dave Ressler said. In addition to welcoming new medical experts to the team — albeit while losing others — and having access to research opportunities and education fellowships, the scope of services offered locally will expand.
“The immediate one that comes to mind is something called hip preservation services — hip arthroscopies. It preserves the hip as opposed to replacing it,” Ressler said. “That is not something we have previously had available.”
Indeed, the less-invasive procedure allows surgeons to view the hip with a small camera called an arthroscope — without having to make large incisions through soft tissue. The result is less pain and a faster recovery time.
“On the upper end of the valley, we have not had hand surgery available in the past, or more recently,” he continued, adding that the new partnership will again make such options available in the Aspen area.
Additionally, Aspen Valley Hospital will come into the fold of the Steadman Philippon Research Institute, which currently boasts two contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense, has been awarded six grants from the National Institutes of Health and is underway on five clinical trials.
Again, Ressler said, the benefit is twofold, to both physicians and patients.
“Research in general contributes to evidence-based medicine, which contributes to the best practices being performed,” he said. “So being involved with a nationally renowned research institution like the Steadman Philippon Research Institute unveils all the latest information to inform the practices of our surgeons, so it’s very exciting to be a part of it.”
And, he emphasized, patients will be able to partake in those clinical trials.
Dan Drawbaugh, CEO of The Steadman Clinic and SPRI, was eager to tout some of the current clinical trials. Specifically, Dr. Johnny Huard, SPRI director and chief scientific officer, is one of the medical professionals whose work will become accessible to the Roaring Fork Valley, he said.
For instance, some of Huard’s work has been focused on looking at medications already approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for possible other uses, Drawbaugh explained.
“Losartan is approved for blood pressure management, but [Huard] discovered that it blocks fibrosis — so scarring. With that discovery, he’s been very successful in trials in regards to blocking fibrosis and scarring, and Dr. Philipon has actually for the last four or five years been prescribing Losartan for all of his patients,” Drawbaugh offered. “We will be publishing on this, but the results are very significant with blocking — during and after surgery — scarring.”
It’s just one example of some of the research being done. Huard’s, for instance, also includes regenerative work, looking at monitoring the number of senescent cells and their roles in aging.
“Senescent cells have been proven now to attribute to [myriad] comorbidities,” Drawbaugh said. “Cancer, osteoarthritis, pulmonary fibrosis … and [Huard] has been identified by NIH in this case for a clinical trial.”
Expanding horizons
It’s all part of a greater vision to expand the Steadman brand and cement Aspen as an international destination for medical treatments. Even with much of international travel currently stalled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Drawbaugh said The Steadman Clinic has seen an uptick in patient numbers in its Vail Valley locations.
“The clinics’ volumes are above the 2019 level. We’re up 30% in patients coming into Vail and Frisco now,” he said. “I think with Aspen, with Vail working with the counties, the level of attention in these communities to protecting against COVID is substantial. What we’re seeing is an opportunity where destination medicine is being pursued by many individuals within large cities.”
Drawbaugh also credited Ressler and the AVH team for their willingness to pivot with changing times as a successful model.
“I think Dave’s vision and foresight in creating opportunity for the Roaring Fork Valley is very differentiating,” he said. “That’s really how I think of medicine and where it’s moving to, where individuals want special attention, concierge services and access to world-class medicine.”
Aspen is the latest in mountain-town sites for Steadman. Orthopedic Care Partners — a division of private equity firm Varsity Healthcare Partners — is providing the capital necessary for the expansions. The projects have proven attractive to capital, Drawbaugh said.
“To give you an idea, there were 86 private equity groups that submitted or responded to a request for a proposal,” he said. “It was like a Who’s Who — a number of the owners of the groups had actually been patients in the past. We saw it as an opportunity to really grow and expand and have a capital partner with it.”
A major footprint of Steadman’s Roaring Fork Valley presence will be its ambulatory surgery center in Willits, with four operating rooms, nine pre-op rooms and 14 recovery rooms.
“As part of our project at Basalt … we’re also including offices for SPRI,” Drawbaugh said. “Clinical trials in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley are pivotal to our research and will be offered in the community, so we will have offices here and capabilities here for research. The education program — the fellowship program — will be extended to Aspen Valley Hospital, as well.”
All in all, the energy amid the AVH administration team was a vibrant one when making the announcement. Ressler expressed his excitement about the new and existing team members that will comprise the orthopedic team and underscored his satisfaction with the recruitment process.
“I will just say, as an observer of the recruitment process and participant, the care that Steadman took to bring both the right local surgeons … it was a competitive process,” he said, noting specific physicians he’s gotten to know in recent days. “I think they’re going to be excellent additions, and they’ll be carrying on a tradition of fine Aspen surgeons here.”
Wednesday’s announcement included a list of 14 physicians who will comprise the Aspen team, a combination of existing AVH orthopedic surgeons — Drs. Waqqar Khan-Faroqui and Thea Wojtkowski — doctors recruited to the area and established physicians at The Steadman Clinic who will rotate from Vail.
One name that was not on the list was Dr. Tomas Pevny.
“Because it’s such a personnel issue … I can only say that there were discussions with Dr. Pevny, but ultimately he is not one of the physicians that will be part of The Steadman Clinic Aspen operation,” Ressler said.