Amid ongoing negotiations between Aspen Valley Hospital and The Steadman Clinic merging orthopedic operations under the latter’s brand in place of OrthoAspen, there is one point of discussion that’s not up for debate: access to care.
The Steadman Clinic, which has built an international reputation via its Vail, Edwards and Frisco locations, does employ a few physicians who do not accept Medicare or Medicaid in their practices — but it’s untrue that the operation as a whole excludes those patients from care, AVH CEO Dave Ressler said Friday.
“There’s a misunderstanding there,” he clarified. “We have to remember, these are still ongoing negotiations, but the partnership with us and Steadman is intended to serve all of our patients and visitors to our community, regardless of their insurance status. It would have been a nonstarter if all of our patients wouldn’t have been able to access these services, period.”
That said, one of the benefits of the forthcoming partnership between the two entities is that those world-renowned surgeons — many of whom already attract an Aspen patient base, Ressler noted — will be able to service local orthopedic needs closer to home.
“There are some surgeons in Vail that don’t accept Medicare, and they’re the ones that have these large national, international markets,” Ressler said. “They may rotate over here, but we will have our bases covered with the Aspen-based surgeons and the full spectrum.”
And while The Steadman Clinic will operate under its own fee schedule — akin to a traditional hospital’s chargemaster, which lists billed services — Ressler is confident that rates will remain competitive moving forward. Additionally and crucially, he continued, The Steadman Clinic has already agreed to work with all of the insurance companies and similar payment partners in the region.
“It’s not been something that we’ve raised as a concern,” he said of the ongoing negotiations. “It’s not a factor because we know they’re going to have to be competitive to be successful, No. 1, and they will participate with our local payers. That has been an underpinning of our conversations all along.”
Just as accessibility of care has been a talking point between not only the formal entities but also stakeholders in the community, so too has continuity of care. Because the formal transition won’t occur until the fourth quarter of 2020, there is time to iron out logistical details, not only for patients with scheduled surgeries, but also for their followup rehabilitative care, according to Ressler.
“We have enough time to be able to work with our existing OrthoAspen surgeons, and we will know very soon — when these announcements are made — what additional or new surgeons will be here. So we will have the opportunity to assure the continuity of care through the transition,” he said.
The official announcement finalizing the partnership between AVH and The Steadman Clinic should be coming within the next 60 days, and possibly in the next 30, he noted. Other, separate negotiations also are underway with Howard Head Sports Medicine, under Vail Health, regarding continuity of care for physical therapy and other rehabilitation services, Ressler said.
“The director of our physical therapy department is in active conversations with Howard Head, which is not owned by Steadman Clinic, around how to assure we will have the best possible rehabilitative services until what we anticipate will be a larger scale for these patients,” he said. “What are the physician, surgical protocols for physical therapy, all of these things are what we’re discussing right now, just to make sure that together ... we assure that same continuity of care and are ready when we are seeing patients.”
Larger facility on the way
In the early stages of the partnership, The Steadman Clinic will overtake the space in AVH currently occupied by OrthoAspen. That will continue as a satellite clinic, Ressler speculated, even once the larger Steadman facility is built out in Willits.
The Steadman Clinic’s interest in the Roaring Fork Valley predates AVH’s recent letter of intent this spring that formalized conversations between the two organizations. In December 2018, Steadman purchased a parcel along Willits Lane for almost $2.5 million, though no movement to break ground occurred until this year, following a November 2019 strategic practice affiliation with Florida-based Orthopedic Care Partners, one of the largest orthopedic platform practices in the country.
The same year Steadman purchased its Willits parcel — four months earlier, in August — AVH announced a partnership with New York-based Hospital for Special Surgeries.
“With the agreement in place, HSS will send a team to assess AVH/OrthoAspen from an operational standpoint and determine how to begin sharing people, knowledge, data and more,” states the OrthoAspen website.
“While HSS physicians probably won’t provide direct care in Aspen, they will be available for consultations. Also, AVH/ OrthoAspen may host HSS residents and fellows, and AVH/OrthoAspen staff may spend time at HSS facilities observing procedures, performing research and accessing educational programs,” the website continues.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic evolved, HHS has shifted its priorities, Ressler said, explaining that HHS has pivoted to more digital-based solutions — though he repeatedly praised HHS as excellent partners during the tenure of the relationship.
Indeed, HHS in April announced a new partnership of its own, with cybersecurity company Spectra, in order to integrate digital pathology and radiology imaging solutions.
With the geographical proximity between The Steadman Clinic’s existing operations and AVH, coupled with its operational capacities, the marriage between the two Western Slope orthopedic entities made more and more sense, Ressler said.
“Steadman Clinic research is cutting edge, and just over the hill,” he added.