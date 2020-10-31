When the strategic partnership between Aspen Valley Hospital and The Steadman Clinic — in which the latter will assume orthopedic operations — commences Dec. 1, Dr. Jared Lee will be at the helm as medical director.
That’s according to a Friday press release, which outlined Lee’s educational and professional background, including his stint as a fellow at The Steadman clinic from 2012 to 2013.
“The appointment for Dr. Lee marks a return to the The Steadman Clinic,” the release explains.
Before that, Lee completed his residency at the Harvard Combined Orthopaedic Residency Program, serving as administrative chief resident at Massachusetts General Hospital.
“My experience at Harvard was wonderful — I learned a great deal and have tremendous mentors from my time there. I was then very fortunate to be a fellow at The Steadman Clinic. They do everything right. They take great care of their patients. This model is something I have tried to replicate in Wyoming and it has helped me be extremely successful in building a cutting-edge practice at Bighorn Medical Center,” Lee said in a statement, referencing his most recent post, where he spent seven years as a shoulder, knee, hip and sports medicine specialist.
At the new Steadman office in Aspen, Lee will oversee a blended staff of 14 Aspen-based orthopedic surgeons, according to a September announcement, and rotating surgeons from The Steadman Clinic’s Vail location.
“I am honored to join The Steadman Clinic and to work side by side with world-class surgeons in an organization that has consistently been regarded as the apex of orthopedic care,” Lee said. “My desire is to contribute and build on the great name and reputation they have established.”
The merger with Aspen Valley Hospital — and, in turn, opening an ambulatory surgery center in Willits that will also house Steadman Philippon Research Institute, or SPRI, research operations — is the latest in an expansion model aiming to convert mountain resort communities into international medical destinations for orthopedic care, Steadman and SPRI CEO Dan Drawbaugh told the Aspen Daily News in a September interview.
“Recruiting Dr. Lee demonstrates our commitment to providing world-class patient care in Aspen,” Drawbaugh said in a Friday statement. “As one of our former fellows, Dr. Lee’s relationship with The Steadman Clinic, his familiarity with our culture and mission will be invaluable as he leads our clinical and surgical programs in Aspen.”
Dr. Marc J. Philippon, managing partner of The Steadman Clinic and co-chair of SPRI, echoed Drawbaugh’s sentiments about the personnel decision.
“He is recognized as one of the top rising orthopaedic surgeons in our industry and has embraced the challenges of orthopaedic surgery and sports medicine during his successful tenure at Bighorn Medical Center,” he said. “I know he will be a great leader for our staff in Aspen and will guide our operations well as we begin to expand our services at Aspen Valley Hospital and our new center in Basalt.”
Ground has been broken for the Willits ambulatory surgery center, which will boast four operating rooms, nine pre-op rooms and 14 recovery rooms.
“To put things in perspective, that is the same total number of operating rooms that we have at Aspen Valley Hospital, after we build out our fourth operating room. So it has significant capacity,” AVH CEO Dave Ressler said in an October interview. “But as it takes hold and continues to grow and attract patients from all over the country and the world, [the Willits center] can grow to six operating rooms. That gives some idea of the confidence that we as partners have in this product.”
Ressler has repeatedly expressed enthusiasm for the Steadman partnership, in particular regarding bringing SPRI’s research capacities to the Roaring Fork Valley.
“From our perspective as one of the partners — Aspen Valley Hospital — that was a major part of the discussions and the basis for our excitement,” he said. “They will have the ability to provide or to include our local community in that research, and I think that’s going to create all sorts of opportunities for being able to inform and involve our community in a way they’ve never had before.”
The Willits center will be accepting patients by January, according to Thursday’s press release.
Lee emphasized his excitement about returning to Steadman in a more permanent capacity later in his career.
“When you have such great mentors like Dr. Steadman, Dr. Philippon and others, it is really inspiring,” he said “It is a privilege to be part of this phenomenal organization and to expand The Steadman Clinic model in Aspen, bringing the highest level of research and care to the patients we serve.”