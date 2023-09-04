Gunnison County officials are trying to help the town of Marble reclaim its rightful place a little further off the beaten path.
County officials are contacting GPS navigation services to urge them to stop routing traffic through Marble and onto rough roads. A tractor-trailer tried to negotiate Daniels Hill, a four-wheel-drive route just east of town, last month. The big rig got incapacitated sideways in the road for about 40 hours before three tow trucks maneuvered it out.
The effort has been challenging, according to Martin Schmidt, assistant Gunnison County manager for public works.
“There’s only so many walls you can beat your head against,” Schmidt told the Marble board of trustees in a joint meeting last week.
He said he has been contacting every public navigation system provider he can find to try to alert them that roads east of Marble are four-wheel-drive only and not suitable for tractor-trailers or passenger cars.
“I’ve had meetings with TomTom and Bing,” Schmidt said. “TomTom sells their maps to Microsoft. For some reason, Microsoft isn’t changing the four-wheel-drive-only information. Bing still sends you over there (east of Marble) saying it will take an hour and forty-five minutes to go from Carbondale to Crested Butte going through the Punchbowl.”
He was referring to the Devil’s Punchbowl, a prominent water feature along the Schofield Pass Road, southeast of the Lead King Loop.
Realistically, Schmidt said, it will be difficult to get all navigation systems to stop routing people through Marble. Bing sent him information that they are working to try to solve the problem.
“But there’s a lot of sources of information and we are going to hit every one of them that we are aware of,” he said.
The big rig was the most obvious case of the wrong vehicle in the wrong place but Marble residents say vehicles consistently get stuck on Gunnison County Road 3 after it gets rough or on the national forest road system beyond. The driver of the big rig told Marble residents he sensed something was wrong when he came through the area so he turned around, backtracked to Highway 133 until he got into cell phone range in Hotchkiss. He told his boss the route didn’t seem right. His boss told him to stay the course provided by the navigation device. The driver returned to Marble and got stuck.
Gunnison County Undersheriff Josh Ashe said the department learned that the trucking firm employs a driving company that provides GPS navigation services. That service generates a blue line on the device and drivers are instructed to follow the advised route, Ashe said.
The problem of navigation systems sending drivers to inappropriate roads isn’t isolated to Marble. When Interstate 70 is closed in Glenwood Canyon, some big rigs attempt to make it over Independence Pass. In other cases, regular passenger cars attempt to make it over Hagerman Pass via the four-wheel-drive route. The Cottonwood Pass road between Missouri Heights and Gypsum gets inundated as does the Thomasville-Eagle Road.