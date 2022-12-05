This ski season has started with a pow — 88 inches of snow at Snowmass in October and November, according to the ski patrol, but it is nothing close to a record.
Since 2000, this season ranks as sixth best for early-season snowfall, according to the Snowmass Ski Patrol’s records. The powder standard is 2006, when 45 inches of snow fell in October and 52 inches in November for a two-month total of 97, the patrol’s records show.
Two other seasons of that era started nearly as well. In 2004, there was 95 inches of snow in October and November while in 2003 there was a cumulative 91 inches in the same timeframe.
Within the last decade, two seasons started with more snow than this year: 2013 saw 92 inches while just four years ago, 89 inches fell to start the 2018-19 season.
But who’s counting when you’re having fun? This season has started well above average for snowfall. The average for October is 27 inches at Snowmass compared to 35 inches this season, and the average for November is 43 inches compared to this year’s mark of 53 inches, according to the ski patrol’s records.
Jeff Hanle, Aspen Skiing Co.’s vice president of communications, said it is understandable that skiers and riders are gushing about conditions, even if recollections of past stellar openings are a little fuzzy.
“It’s a sign of eternal excitement,” he said.
This season has also been ideal for snowmaking, with cold temperatures providing an important assist throughout November.
As of Thursday morning, there were 1,076 acres of terrain open at Snowmass — or nearly one-third of the 3,342 acre total.
At Aspen Mountain, 422 of 675 acres are open, or nearly two-thirds. That includes 87% of advanced terrain and 27% of expert acreage.
Both ski areas opened five days early. Aspen Highlands opens on Dec. 10 while Buttermilk debuts for the season on Dec. 17.
Only the 2018-19 season came close to offering this much skiable terrain at Snowmass at this early point in the season since 2016-17, Hanle said.
So far, it’s almost exclusively local residents who have benefitted from the strong start. SkiCo has been shouting about the snow, figuratively speaking, to get travelers motivated to book a trip. The “snow message” has been aired on all social media platforms and on direct mail pieces to past customers. The SkiCo sales team has shared information and photos with tour directors.
“We do a big push that we opened early,” Hanle said. “In early season, we’re always hot about snow marketing.”
Signs indicate the marketing is working. “We saw big spikes in website traffic and online sales in the last week with the snowfall and the messaging around the snowfall,” Hanle said.
Bookings reports indicate that occupancy in January, February and March was already looking strong for Aspen and Snowmass Village. SkiCo aims to build off the preseason bookings by trumpeting the snow message.