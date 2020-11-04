Early reports indicate incumbent Pitkin County Commissioner Steve Child will serve a third and final term.
According to results at about 9 p.m. Tuesday evening, about 74% of tallied ballots — 6,459 — favored Child. His opponent, Chris Council, had at that point received almost 26% of the votes, at 2,253.
Child hadn't yet heard the news of his lead in the polls when the Aspen Daily News reached him for comment.
"You just totally made my day," he beamed over the phone. "I think the first thing I would say is to thank all the people who have supported me. I’ve gotten lots of encouraging notes from people and different things."
Child admitted that he in no way thought that he had secured a win in a hard-fought campaign and credited Council for his hard work throughout the election season.
"I ran a nontraditional campaign, without putting up the yard signs and without doing a bunch of ads — which I really felt like I should have done some ads just to reach out to people who don’t know me," he said. "I spent so much of the last week worrying about the younger generation, who a lot of them don’t know me. And I just wondered about that demographic shift — what effect that would have on the election.
“Chris Council, he was very aggressive in his campaign and really worked hard. I know what he went through because I did the same thing eight years ago — I had to campaign for virtually eight months because there was a primary," he continued.
Had Child not retained his seat on the Pitkin County Board of Commissioners, he would have faced much larger, existential questions for his future, he noted.
"I have been thinking, if I did perchance lose, I would be retired at that point and then have to figure out what to do with the rest of my life," he said. "I know being commissioner what my next four years will look like, definitely. I’ll be very busy looking out for the best health, safety and public welfare for the people of Pitkin County — and for Colorado, for that matter."
Francie Jacober new to county politics, but not the county
According to the first set of numbers released by the Pitkin County Clerk & Recorder's Office Tuesday evening, Francie Jacober has won the District 5 seat on the Board of Commissioners.
The Crystal River Valley resident, who spent 35 years of her career as a middle school teacher when not on her family ranch, was celebrating at her home with her family when the Aspen Daily News reached her for comment.
"Oh yeah, we’re pretty excited," she said when asked if the household mood was a good one.
Jacober admitted that she hadn't anticipated the challenges of a campaign season but was looking forward to getting started on the job — which, she noted, she initially thought was a volunteer position.
"It’s a job I really want. I didn’t know it would be such a struggle to get it. I actually thought it was a volunteer job, and I didn’t have an opponent for two months, and then [Commissioner] Steve [Child] told me this job pays," she laughed.
Pitkin County commissioners earn a salary of $88,479.
When challenger Jeff Evans entered the race, Jacober said she approached the campaign differently and thanked him for pushing her to be a better candidate.
"I want to thank Jeffrey for pushing me to work harder and think more and wish him the best. I really thank everybody who supported me — the press and my supporters have been so kind," she said. "It wasn’t something I anticipated having to do — seeking people’s support — but it’s been really heartwarming, and it’s meant a lot to me."
Jacober, according to the data released at about 9 p.m., had nearly 75% of tallied ballots, with 6,597. Evans accounted for the remaining roughly 25%, at 2,211.