Despite being fully vaccinated, at 73 years old, music legend Steve Nicks announced via her social media accounts Tuesday that she has opted to cancel the performances she had lined up this year — including the Jazz Aspen Snowmass Labor Day Experience.
“These are challenging times with challenging decisions that have to be made. I want everyone to be safe and healthy and the rising COVID cases should be of concern to all of us,” she said in her statement. “While I’m vaccinated, at my age, I am still being extremely cautious, and for that reason have decided to skip the five performances I had planned for 2021.”
Nicks went on to say that she hopes the short-term sacrifices will ensure longevity in her already decades-long career.
“Because singing and performing have been my whole life, my primary goal is to keep healthy so I can continue singing for the next decade or longer,” she said. “I’m devastated and I know the fans are disappointed, but we will look towards a brighter 2022.”
The American singer-songwriter joined Fleetwood Mac in 1975 and released her first solo album in 1981, earning inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice — the first woman to do so — for both roles, first as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998 and again as a solo artist in 2019. She’s been called one of the 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time by Rolling Stone and counts eight Grammy nominations among her career.
JAS posted the cancellation to its website, noting it will have an announcement regarding a replacement act Wednesday.
“Some things have fallen into place literally within the last couple of hours,” JAS Vice President Andrea Beard said.
Or, per the advice of the JAS home page, “Stay tuned.”