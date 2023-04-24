Property owners in Pitkin and Eagle counties should prepare to see a significant increase in values when results of a reappraisal are unveiled next week.
Eagle County Assessor Mark Chapin said residential properties are up 63% on median throughout the county. In the Roaring Fork Valley portion of Eagle County, including the El Jebel area and part of Basalt, residential values are up around 70% on median. Townhouses and condos didn’t experience as high of an increase. They are up closer to 60%, he said, while single-family homes experienced the greatest price hikes and are up more than 70%.
The Roaring Fork portion of the county is up more than the county as a whole because of the influence of Aspen on the market, Chapin said.
Commercial property values throughout Eagle County are up about 40% over two years ago, according to Chapin. That includes the removal of a 15% “COVID adjustment” given in 2021 and 2022 on the theory that business was down for some businesses due to the pandemic.
Chapin said the increases are the largest he has seen in a career of working in assessors’ offices in Colorado, including 17 as Eagle County assessor. However, he said the steep increases since the last mandatory appraisal two years ago probably won’t come as a surprise to many residents of the area.
“I think most of the property owners in our jurisdiction are pretty smart,” he said. “They know what happened up and down their block. They are tuned into what market reality is.”
Pitkin County Assessor Deb Bamesberger anticipates more sticker shock among property owners.
“The values that we came up with show a substantial increase,” she said. “The real estate sales were astronomical.”
Bamesberger declined to discuss specific percentage increases because of the variations among neighborhoods throughout Pitkin County. There are 16,867 individual property accounts in the county.
The actual or market value established by the assessor is used to determine an assessed value for properties. That assessed value is part of the formula to determine a property tax bill.
The state of Colorado requires the assessors in the 64 counties to undertake a reappraisal every other year, in odd-numbered years. For this cycle, the assessors’ staffs looked at sales data from an 18-month period that started on Jan. 1, 2021 and ended June 30, 2022. Values generally soared during that period.
“Post-COVID we were seeing significant real estate changes,” Chapin said.
In a trend labeled the urban exodus, people left urban areas for mountain resort towns and counties and other, more rural settings. The ability for so many people to work remotely made places like Aspen, Vail and surrounding towns viable alternatives for relocation.
Real estate supply is always limited in the mountain counties. During COVID, demand soared.
“Folks were getting into bidding wars,” Chapin said. “It helped inflate the market more.”
The real estate market has slowed down in terms of the number of transactions and overall dollars amounts — largely because of lack of inventory. Bamesberger and her staff have found that prices have plateaued after the period they were legally required to examine for sales prices. She anticipates some Pitkin County property owners will react by looking at the reappraised values and contend there is no way they could sell their home for the value assigned by the assessor’s office.
Chapin said the slower rate of sales hasn’t equated to lower values.
“We’re not seeing anything that would lead me to believe that the market has softened to the degree that property values are starting to slide,” he said. “Without hesitation I can say the market hasn’t softened in Eagle County regardless of whether you’re in Basalt or Eagle or Vail. It’s stable. It’s gone maybe a bit flat.”
County assessor departments have their work audited on an annual basis. The Colorado Division of Property Taxation hires a third-party appraiser to look at sales in each county and check to see if the assessors weren’t over- or under-estimating the prices. If the values are found invalid, the state adjusts the property values and the county is penalized.
“We work really hard to pass that audit every year,” Bamesberger said.
The new values will be mailed on May 1. They will also be posted on that date to assessors’ websites. Property owners can appeal the values starting May 2 and no later than June 8. There are appeal forms on the assessors’ websites along with guides.
The observations from Chapin and Bamesberger are consistent with those made by Greg Sobetski, chief economist on the legislative counsel staff for the state of Colorado, in an address before members of the Aspen Chamber Resort Association last week. He said there will be large property value increases across the state.
"Two areas where we expect by far the highest level of growth, one is Weld County because of conditions in the oil and gas industry, the other is mountain resort communities,” Sobetski said.
Housing markets in places like Aspen, he said, are "where there are wealthier households that have more savings and are able to apply more pressure to the housing market. That pressure has already been applied, so that’s having an impact on your property tax base.”
The Pitkin County Assessor’s Office will post comparable sales that were the basis for its reappraisals to its website on May 2.
Bamesberger is braced for appeals.
“We foresee them reacting like they did in 2009,” she said.
In that reappraisal year, sales were examined when property values were soaring prior to the Great Recession. But by the time the new values were released in May 2009, values were plummeting and foreclosures were soaring. The lag time between the period of sales that was examined and the release of the new values created an issue.
Bamesberger said more than 5,000 appeals were filed in Pitkin County in 2009. Only a small percentage were adjusted, she said. She and her staff are asking property owners to remember they are obligated to follow a process dictated by state law. They cannot simply change a property value with no legitimate basis.
Chapin said it is difficult to predict how many appeals will be filed in Eagle County. In a typical year, there are fewer than 2,000 appeals.
“I think the folks that we’re going to see making an appeal realize that the end results are an increased property tax, so they’re going to come in appealing their value hoping to lower what they have to pay out in property tax,” he said.
