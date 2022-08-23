Stirling “Buzz” Cooper, a third-generation Aspenite who had family ties back to the silver mining era, died Aug. 4 in Phoenix at age 90, according to his son, Chris Cooper.
Buzz Cooper was a man of convictions and supreme confidence. He wrote his own obituary to highlight what was important in his life. He took on Aspen establishments ranging from the school district in the 1950s to the Pitkin County commissioners in the 1990s and the warmongers throughout his life. He wrote a collection of philosophy essays titled “Replacing the 10 Commandments” which served as his guidelines for creating a good life and civilized world.
“He would see some injustice, and he would saddle up and ride into battle,” Chris said.
Buzz also conveyed a can-do attitude. He was a teacher by training, but he was effective with a pick and shovel while poking around in mines. He was as comfortable picking up a hammer for carpentry as he was wielding a pen to press a point in a letter to the editor of Aspen newspapers. Chris said his dad had a Don Quixote quality to him, never afraid to tilt at windmills. He inspired his sons with a sense of, “Maybe I should just try,” Chris said.
Buzz was well versed in Aspen’s mining history and was intimately familiar with the back of Aspen Mountain, where his family owned several mining claims at one point.
Cooper’s family had an interesting introduction to Aspen. His grandparents arrived by train in 1892 from Kansas to open a branch of the Keeley Institute, a treatment program for alcoholism. Aspen miners and laborers weren’t keen on quitting drinking, however, and the institute failed. The family stayed. Cooper’s father and his uncle were young boys when they moved to town with their parents.
As an adult, Buzz’s uncle started Cooper Bookstore and Stationery, and Buzz’s dad Ted eventually bought into the business. Ted bought out his brother sometime around 1920. Buzz, born in 1931 in a long cabin that his dad built 3 miles east of Aspen, worked as a lad at the store.
Aspen native Jim Markalunas said he was one grade younger than Buzz, but the town as well as its classes were small so “everybody knew everybody.” He said his class had seven students — Buzz once told a reporter his class had 10 students.
“He was just a nice kid,” Marklunas said about Cooper. “I don’t know where he got that moniker. We always called him Buzzy.”
There’s a picture from the early 1940s of Markalunas and Cooper, probably in fifth and sixth grades, standing in front of the new Red Brick School in Aspen. It’s included in Markalunas’ book, “Aspen Memories.”
Markalunas said all the school kids would sled during winters down the slope behind the school. That slope now heads down to the Hallam Lake property and the post office, where there once was a large wye for trains.
It was a much quieter time in a sleepy little town, Marklunas said. The kids would have kick-the-can games at night on the nearly deserted streets. He remembers the Cooper Bookstore in operation.
“That was an Aspen institution,” he said.
Buzz told a reporter last year that the bookstore did everything from frame photos to sell sheet music. It carried sporting goods and fishing supplies. Its vast collection of postcards is now held by the Aspen Historical Society. It was a hub for town residents during the Quiet Years between mining and skiing because it was a newsstand. People came to the bookstore to learn about the outside world.
Chris said his grandfather grew up adoring Aspen’s miners, and he himself caught the mining bug. Ted would sometimes take mining stocks when customers at the store couldn’t afford to pay cash. Buzz, too, caught the bug.
“I think my dad picked up on that from his dad,” Chris said.
Buzz’s mom Lilian decided to open some of the first tourist accommodations in relatively modern Aspen. She converted old sheds on the family property into cabins: the Cooper Cabins, also known as Aspen Park Cabins, which were rented by the family well into the 1950s.
Buzz left Aspen to attend high school in Denver when he was a sophomore. He attended Denver University and served in the military. After he returned to the United States, he taught math at Aspen High School but butted heads with the school board president. The school had a policy that students couldn’t attend extracurricular activities if they didn’t maintain a C or better in class — the school board president’s daughter only had a C- so Cooper wouldn’t sign off on her attending a ski competition. The school board president allowed his daughter to attend anyway, sparking a controversy in the small town. The kerfuffle even got picked up in the March 24, 1958, edition of Time Magazine.
Cooper, then 26, told the magazine, “Aspen is suffering from a national disease known as general education, whose symptoms, sores and scars are in full display.”
He quit the Aspen schools the following year and taught in Denver Public Schools until his retirement. He also butted heads with school officials there. While they were touting successes of “desegregation,” he labeled what they were doing as “forced busing.” He wrote in his obituary that persuasion would have worked better than court-ordered busing.
“During much of my adult life I was an activist or ‘crusader,’” Cooper wrote in his obituary. Sometimes he was rewarded and praised for his efforts; other times he was vilified, he wrote.
The Cooper family returned to Aspen Park for summers and spent the time hiking and fishing. “All the adventure,” Chris marveled, “we did so many cool things in and around Aspen.”
Buzz always had an interest in mining and inherited several mining claims his father had accumulated. He was intimately familiar with the backside of Aspen and often poked around mines, as much for adventure as holding hopes of a big silver strike. Chris said Buzz and his second wife, Valerie, spent considerable time digging into the old Lincoln Tunnel, beneath Picnic Point, which his family owned at the time.
One of Buzz’s labors of love was creating a trail loop on a collection of mining claims off Little Annie Road and donating it to Pitkin County Open Space and Trails. The trail is in memory of his son Stirling Cooper Jr., an Aspen resident who died in a canyoneering accident in Utah in 1999. Buzz was undertaking hard work well into his 80s to scratch the trail into the tough ground. The trail was dedicated in September 2016.
Stirling Jr.’s son Brandon lives in Aspen and his children make the sixth generation of Coopers in town.
“Dad was always thrilled that the family kept those connections,” Chris said.
Buzz last visited Aspen in June 2021 when his extended family held an early birthday party. He turned 90 in September. He told a reporter at the time that Parkinson’s disease was making his life difficult.
Chris said he and his brother Joel took a car tour of Aspen with their dad during that trip and heard commentary about the various houses his family lived in on Bleeker Street and the angry old man who chased him with a broom or the nice people down the block. Fortunately, they collected the memories on video.
Buzz asked people in his obituary not to spend money on flowers or a financial donation to a cause in his memory. Instead, he “challenged” people to buy his book, “Replacing the 10 Commandments.”
Buzz will be buried in a private ceremony at Aspen Grove Cemetery next to his son, Stirling. There will be a celebration of his life in Aspen on Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. Chris can be contacted at chris@sc3.net for details.