Election Day is fast approaching, and Aspen residents will be asked to decide on several local matters on Tuesday, including a short-term rental tax question.
Ballot issue 2A asks voters to approve a new 5% excise tax on nightly room rates for STRs that hold a lodging-exempt or owner-occupied permit, and a 10% excise tax on second-homeowner or investment property units. If approved by voters, the new tax will go into effect on May 1, 2023.
The issue has raised eyebrows in the community and sparked a controversy between supporters and dissenters. It was first discussed at the Aspen City Council table during the summer. After the council passed legislation to create a new STR program and regulate vacation rentals as well as residential construction, the city decided it was necessary to ask voters whether the impacts of lodging should be further mitigated to address community needs.
“This is the single most important thing our community can do for itself,” Councilwoman Rachel Richards said last week. “You have to participate in your own rescue. This is about Aspen needing to participate in its own rescue, and recognize that that workforce just isn’t there anymore.”
In July, the city polled 322 Aspen voters on whether they would support a 13.4% tax on STRs, and a majority said that they would. From that feedback, city officials said they heard that there was a need to address the impacts of STRs on local housing, workforce shortages and community sustainability. They also supported lowering the tax rates to 5% and 10%, respectively.
The funds generated by the tax would be split between affordable housing, which would receive at least 70% of the revenue, and other causes including infrastructure maintenance and repair and environmental initiatives, which could receive up to 30%. Proponents of 2A, including members of the city council, say the tax will benefit the community by supporting the improvement of each of these critical needs.
“I think it’s eminently fair,” Richards said on Wednesday. “There really are significant needs. The community has a whole wish list of needs they’ve asked us for, and there’s no slush fund — there’s need.”
Richards, who recently launched a campaign committee in support of the issue called “Vote Yes 2A Community,” added that in a given year, 100% of the funds generated could go to affordable housing, but all of the areas that the tax will support are important to the community.
While the tax will have a split rate for different STR types, local condominium operators have spoken out in opposition to 2A, saying the tax will unfairly target their properties by singling out one segment of the local tourism economy and pitting condos against hotels with different tax rates. All lodges and condo-hotels that meet the definition of “lodge” or “condo-hotel” under Ordinance 9 will be eligible for a lodging-exempt permit in January, although they currently are not differentiated between types with 2022 permits, city staff said. Lodge managers who operate multiple units will be able to apply for one permit to cover all of the units at a property.
“There’s clearly a need for more workforce housing, but 2A is not the solution,” Tim Clark, managing partner of Frias Properties of Aspen, said Wednesday. “This proposed tax unfairly targets condominiums that have been operating as STRs since their development 50 years ago.
“Moreover, it does not tax most of our visitors who are the primary contributors of increased demand for workforce housing. Voters should deny this measure and allow the community to work together to come up with a more equitable and sustainable solution,” he continued.
Election Day is Tuesday (Nov. 8) and mail-in ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Pitkin County recommends that voters do not mail their ballots but instead drop them off in person to allow sufficient time for counting.
Drop boxes are located at Pitkin County’s administration building in Aspen and the Aspen Jewish Community Center. Election Day in-person voting will be conducted at the AJCC from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.