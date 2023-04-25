Stranahan’s Colorado Whiskey, a brand that was launched locally in 2004 and hit the shelves in 2006, has plans to tap a downtown Aspen location that’s gone through a string of restaurants in recent years.
Company parent Proximo Distillers LLC in November 2021 entered an agreement with landlord Mark Hunt to lease the property for a tasting room and restaurant, according to public records. Proximo also has an application for a liquor sales room license that has been pending with the state since April 2022. That application is on file at Aspen City Hall.
The Stranahan’s location will consume the space last used by Aspen Pie Shop, which closed in the fall after opening in the summer of 2020.
A liquor sales room license would allow patrons to drink onsite and also buy bottles of the Stranahan products and other Proximo-owned brands.
The Stranahan’s location would fill out the corner space of sorts at East Hyman Avenue and North Mill Street, where Wild Fig is relocating one building over to the old Grey Lady space, while Gravity Haus plans to expand its operation into Wild Fig’s old space.
GF Woods Construction is the general contractor on a remodeling project currently underway at the future Stranahan’s location at 307 E. Hyman Ave., which includes an outdoor dining area that offers views of Wagner Park and Aspen Mountain as a backdrop.
Officials with Jersey City, New Jersey-based Proximo and Stranahan’s Whiskey Distillery in Denver did not respond to messages, and Hunt declined comment when reached Monday.
Others, however, have been chattering about the plans, including Aspen commercial real estate broker Lex Tarumianz during his remarks last week at an Aspen Chamber Resort Association breakfast gathering. Tarumianz was speaking about the overall state of Aspen’s commercial real estate market.
“Stranahan’s Whiskey is going to be on the park at the pie shop space,” said Tarumianz, who is not directly involved in the arrangement.
Details about an opening date were not immediately available, but under the agreement with Hunt, Stranahan’s lease would take effect 210 days after the building permit for the project is issued. GF Woods and Modif Architecture submitted a building application with the city on May 16, 2022. It was unclear when the permit was issued. The value of the work was estimated at $1.3 million.
Proximo acquired Stranahan’s near the end of 2010. The company owns 15 brands that include Jose Cuervo and Bushmills.
The late Woody Creek resident George Stranahan and volunteer firefighter Jess Graber started the company with the original single-malt whiskey that’s still being sold today. The Stranahan whiskeys now include the Blue Peak and Sherry Cask versions and are distilled in Denver, where there is a Stranahan's Whiskey Distillery & Cocktail Bar.
Stranahan, who died in May 2021, was a man of many hats. He founded the Woody Creek Tavern in 1980, opened a Flying Dog Brewpub in Aspen in 1991, and was a philosopher, rancher and the visionary for Aspen Center for Physics, among other feats. He also is enshrined at the Aspen Hall of Fame.
The Flying Dog Brewpub was located in the former Bidwell Building, which Hunt has demolished for a future RH location.