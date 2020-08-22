Artists have looked to create, not only as a means of expression, but also a way to connect with higher forces, in cultures around the world for centuries.
From the cave paintings in Lascaux, France, to the Mayan pyramid engravings in central and Eastern México and the Australian aboriginal paintings from originary peoples, creativity is at times serviced toward a divine source.
A new exhibition by Denver-based artist Marsha Robinson — who is widely known as Strange Dirt — at Aspen’s Skye Gallery offers a similar effect. The exhibition, titled “Sanctuary,” is on display until Sept. 30 and represents Robinson’s first solo show.
Featuring a collection of eight ink drawings on paper and two sculptures, “Sanctuary” reflects the connection between the spiritual world, artistic creation and the therapeutic power of art, showing pieces from Robinson’s most recent series created specifically for this exhibit.
“I want to imagine a world where there is an abundance of sanctuaries encapsulated in flora and natural life, in which each element is oriented with the greatest intention,” Robinson said.
Her work is influenced by a combination of soft lines inspired by Art Deco background patterns and Art Nouveau — a prominent style of art that stems from northern Europe at the turn of century, present in Parisian subways and Absinthe bottle labels.
“What attracted me to that type of design is the boldness and the immaculate trace, the angles and symmetry, the sharp corners,” Robinson said. “There’s a balance between geometry and asymmetry and how they combine its organic nature with the masculine and the feminine.”
Asked about her interest in these two styles and their connection, the self-taught artist looked to her upbringing: “Growing up as a woman is hard to figure out where you fit in the world, I guess for me it started out kind of shy. ... I went from feeling very vulnerable as a little girl, to finding a way to survive and just getting some solid ground within myself, it’s been a long journey to get to where I am now. ”
The choice of a solid architecture representing the masculine and the rigid, connected with softer naturally feminine shapes, reclaim territory and portray the artist’s resilient spirit in a visually compelling way.
As Catalan master architect Antonio Gaudí said, “the straight line belongs to man, the curved one to God.”
Robinson views her god as a strong energetic presence that is inherently adaptable and existing mostly in nature.
But her intricate illustrations that seem to have been taken out of a 19th century naturalist’s journal are creations of her own world. Although deeply rooted in a sincere awe and appreciation for Mother Earth and its anatomy, her works are an expression of her experience and interpretations.
Robinson said the sensual input that nature provides is reconfigured to create nearly magical beings that aim to soothe the soul and add comfort to a world of fear, anxiety and uncertainty.
“I want this living world that I’ve created through imagery to inspire a sense of awe. Those who are walking into this exhibit are walking into my sanctuary,” Robinson said. “I welcome you to come have an experience and leave the world outside upon entering.”