Glenwood Springs-based Mind Springs Health has published the following information to help members of the community in dealing with stress-related anxieties and other uncertainties following the arrival of the novel coronavirus that has changed daily life.
“When things are uncertain and feel beyond our control, it can leave us with a sense of not feeling safe,” Mind Springs says on its website. “This contributes to anxiety, worry and fear.”
The situation, according to the mental health nonprofit, may remind individuals of other times in life when they did not feel safe, “and as a result we may feel more on edge, angry, helpless or sad.”
As a coping mechanism to benefit one’s self and others with whom you come into contact, Mind Springs suggests continual mindfulness of this: Everyone is doing their best to handle the difficult times.
“Treat others with kindness and compassion, knowing they are doing the best they can,” the site adds, relaying information provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “Treat yourself with kindness and compassion, knowing you are also doing the best you can.”
Some things to consider:
—Separate what is and what isn’t within your control. While we cannot control the virus itself, we can control our response. Wash your hands. Practice healthy habits around eating, sleeping and exercise. Limit your access to news and social media commentary, as it can be upsetting to repeatedly hear and read about the crisis. Maintain a sense of hope and optimism.
—Make an effort to connect. Get creative in finding ways to relate with family and friends via phone or video. Send cards and write letters. Participate in virtual social interactions such as yoga classes, book clubs and concerts; take advantage of the online offerings within your community.
—Spend some time outdoors. Fresh air and sunshine are important to your well-being and it’s usually easy to practice social distancing outside. Walk about the neighborhood, or hike or bike a public trail. Even if you aren’t in the best of shape, make a point of spending some time outside where and when you can.
—Stay in the present. Don’t project into the future; don’t worry about things that haven’t happened yet. If you feel the need to get grounded, take a few deep breaths and focus on the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the moment.
Reactions during an infectious disease outbreak can vary widely. They can involve fears about your health status or the status of your loved ones who may have been exposed to COVID-19. There can be changes in sleep and eating patterns, difficulty concentrating, worsening of chronic health problems and increased use of alcohol or drugs as a way to self-medicate.
Mind Springs and the CDC advise that people with preexisting mental health conditions should continue with their treatment plans and keep an eye out for any new symptoms.
“…Getting help when you need it will help you, your family and your community recover from a disaster,” the website continues. “Take care of yourself and each other, and know when and how to seek help.”
Mindsprings also offers tips for parents struggling to deal with their children, who tend to react by what they see from the adults around them. “When parents and caregivers deal with the COVID-19 calmly and confidently, they can provide the best support for children. Parents can be more reassuring … if they are better prepared.”
Children respond to stress in different ways. Common signs include: excessive crying and irritation, returning to outgrown behaviors such as bedwetting, excessive worry or sadness, unhealthy eating or sleeping habits, “acting-out behaviors,” poor school performance, difficulty concentrating, avoidance of previously enjoyed activities, unexplained headaches or body pain and use of alcohol or drugs.
Take time to talk with your child about the COVID-19 outbreak,” Mind Springs suggests. “Answer questions and share facts in a way that your child can understand. Reassure your child that they are safe. Let them know it is OK if they feel upset.”
Further, parents can share their own coping mechanisms as a way of helping their children learn. Parents should take extra steps to serve as role models.
“Help your child to have a sense of structure. Once it is safe to return to school or child care, help them return to their regular activity,” the nonprofit says.