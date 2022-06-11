After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Glenwood Springs’ Strawberry Days festival returns next weekend, June 17-19, at Two Rivers Park.
The historic celebration got its start on June 18, 1898. It was initially organized by the Tri-County Farmers Union to promote some of Colorado’s finest fruits, vegetables and dairy products, said Tara Harman, vice president of special events and programs for the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.
Despite the pandemic, the city found a way to commemorate the annual event with last year’s “A Berry Special Weekend.” As part of that alternative commemoration, the town held a “reverse parade” — where businesses were encouraged to decorate their storefronts.
“It was very popular, and we decided to bring it back as part of this year’s festival as a fun way to get the community involved,” Harman said.
“125 Years of Awesomeness” is this year’s theme. It encourages participants to celebrate a favorite past theme, Glenwood’s famed history or all things strawberries, according to a news release. Previous themes included: “Homecoming” (2019); “Strawberries in Paradise,” which paid homage to Jimmy Buffet,” Harman pointed out; “Back to the Future;” and “Rhinestone Round-up.”
“The community gets really creative in designing parade floats around the theme,” she said. “We’re excited to see some of these come back with this year’s throwback.” The 10 a.m. parade will start at Glenwood Springs High School, meander down Pitkin Avenue and end on Eighth Street.
This is the first year the bulk of the festival will be held at Two Rivers Park. For many years, the event was held at Sayre Park.
“Moving the event to Two Rivers Park allows for additional space, provides additional park amenities and also is very accessible for pedestrians and bikers — especially with the new Devereux Pedestrian Bridge,” Harman said.
Some of the eats the community can expect will be provided by Slow Groovin’ BBQ, Aspen Mini Donuts, Windy City Eats and The Hillbilly Grill. There also will be a beer garden and many other food options. The music lineup for the weekend includes Cody Jeffryes, The Queen Bees, A Band Called Alexis, Skinny Eggs Benny, Wild Flight and several other acts.
Aligning with the times, and after some serious reflection, the chamber decided not to revive the “Miss Strawberry Days” scholarship contest. The plan is to replace it next year “with a more modern competition that symbolizes the values of leadership, excellence and community service among all young people in Glenwood Springs,” the chamber said.
Some traditions are bound not to change. The longest standing of them all is the serving of free strawberries and ice cream. This year, the strawberries and ice cream will be dished up by the Kiwanis Club on Saturday at Two Rivers Park, following the parade.
For more information, visit glenwoodchamber.com/strawberrydays.