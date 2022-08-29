A half-mile stretch of Highway 82 in Snowmass Canyon is dazzlingly beautiful — but particularly deadly for deer, elk and other wildlife.
Over the last decade, 30 carcasses of various species have been removed between mile markers 26.5 and 27 by Colorado Department of Transportation maintenance crews. That doesn’t account for the animals that were struck but managed to crawl off the highway corridor for a painful death.
In a slightly broader look, there have been 61 reported carcasses removed between milepost 26 and 29 over the last decade, including January through July this year, according to CDOT’s records.
“Most of these reported carcasses were deer, but five elk were reported at milepost 26.5 and three at milepost 28-29,” said Cinnamon Levi-Flinn, CDOT wildlife biologist for region 3, which includes the Roaring Fork Valley.
It could be worse. When Highway 82 was expanded to four lanes 30 years ago, CDOT created a wildlife underpass at milepost 28.5 beneath the bridges for eastbound and westbound lanes.
“On the hillside above Colorado Highway 82, CDOT also constructed a diversion berm and wildlife fence to direct wildlife towards the bridges, where they can travel underneath the highway,” CDOT spokeswoman Elise Thatcher said.
But not all the ungulates coming off the high ground to the west of the highway are using the tunnel to get to the Roaring Fork River and meadows on the east.
Snowmass Canyon isn’t the only danger zone on Highway 82 for deer and elk. CDOT’s wildlife map between Emma and Aspen shows a one-mile stretch at the Pitkin-Eagle county line is in the 80-90 percentile in the state for wildlife-vehicle collisions. Another stretch from milepost 32, near the intersection of Brush Creek Road and Highway 82, to milepost 37 at the Aspen Airport is also in the 80-90 percentile for collisions.
But it’s gravely fitting that the one-mile stretch in Snowmass Canyon that is most deadly is marked in red.
CDOT used the data to create the Western Slope Wildlife Prioritization Study, which was prepared with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and other partners. The deadliest spots for wildlife-vehicles collisions west of the Continental Divide were plotted so that limited funds can be allocated based on need.
CDOT is focused on spending funds on the top 5% of the high impact areas, said David Cesark, CDOT planning and environmental manager for region 3. Some of the highest priority areas in the state are on long stretches of Highway 13 between Meeker and Craig. Interstate 70 between Glenwood Springs and Rifle is another problem area for wildlife-vehicle collisions.
Highway 82 in Snowmass Canyon is just outside of the 5% mark, he said.
“The implication is it’s not a high priority area,” he said.
But Cesark stressed that doesn’t mean Highway 82 isn’t worthy of attention. The impacts are still high and the data is available for various non-governmental organizations to use the information to build awareness and seek funds for solutions, he said.
Pitkin County is lagging behind some of its neighbors in efforts to create safe passages for deer, elk and other wildlife on its busiest roads. Eagle and Summit counties have citizen-led groups that have worked with CDOT and CPW to identify areas on roads where deer and elk are most frequently getting creamed. The groups set priorities for projects and help scout for funding.
Summit County Safe Passages for Wildlife was part of a coalition that championed a project on Highway 9 north of Silverthorne that added two wildlife overpasses and five wildlife underpasses along an 11-mile stretch. Monitoring indicates the infrastructure has reduced collisions by 85%.
Cesark said the Highway 9 project is the “poster child” for public-private cooperation to create safe passages for wildlife.
“The whole wildlife-vehicle collision thing is starting to build momentum,” he said.
The Summit County Safe Passages effort inspired residents of Eagle County to launch a similar initiative. The effort is being led by a firm called ECO-resolutions.
“Over 15 organizations and agencies have joined the project, which aims to identify and prioritize specific high-volume crossing points where a bridge or culvert could dramatically increase the safety of our roadways for people and wildlife,” the organization’s website said.
The work identified Vail Pass as a top concern. A current CDOT project will include a wildlife underpass.
Eagle County Safe Passages for Wildlife didn’t forget their neighbors in the Roaring Fork Valley part of the county. The Emma area near the Eagle-Pitkin county line made the priority list. An existing box culvert at milepost 22.1, installed during the expansion to four lanes, should be replaced with a wider underpass or an overpass should be constructed, according to Eagle County Safe Passages.
In Pitkin County, there is a lot of keyboard indignation about wildlife getting slaughtered on Highway 82. There are regular posts on social media lamenting tragic events, such as a car wiping out five elk in one collision a few years ago at Brush Creek Road and Highway 82. Unfortunately, there is no organization currently championing safe passages for wildlife in Pitkin County, said Pitkin County Commissioner Greg Poschman. He hopes to change that.
Poschman said he views elk “as part of my constituency.”
“This highway is busier in both directions than it’s ever been,” he said. “Wildlife doesn’t have a chance.”
There is wildlife fencing on both sides of Highway 82 along many stretches, but that isn’t viewed as optimal because it hinders migration, said Levi-Flinn and Cesark.
After the county commissioners received a briefing from CDOT staff last week on a variety of topics, including wildlife-vehicle collisions, Poschman said he’s been inspired to try to spur some momentum on the wildlife safe passage issue. He said he intends to ask his colleagues during “open discussion” at a future meeting to direct public works staff to take a deeper look at collisions and potential solutions.
He also wants to work with the Pitkin County Open Space and Trails program’s board of directors to explore solutions. The key will be finding partners to seek solutions, which means raising funds, Poschman noted.
“The biggest stumbling block is how are we going to pay for this,” he said.
Cesark said the agency uses the West Slope Prioritization Study whenever it has a road construction project to assess if wildlife enhancement measures can be incorporated.
“All identified areas of wildlife-vehicle collision are important,” he said. “Unfortunately, wildlife mitigation measures are extremely costly, about $1 million for a wildlife underpass and $2 million to $3 million for an overpass. And because our funds are limited, we are forced to prioritize.”
Poschman said it will be up to Pitkin County residents to find the funds to create safe passages for wildlife in the corridor between Emma and Aspen.