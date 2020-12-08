Deborah Macsalka was heading home to Glenwood Springs when she saw the brush fire that had sparked near Red Hill on Highway 82 late Monday morning, around 10:50. There was already one man on the scene with a shovel, clearly a good Samaritan and not acting in any official capacity.
“I have a giant vehicle, so I’d bought a shovel because I knew I’d be digging it out [this winter]. So I got out and grabbed my shovel out of the back and just started shoveling rocks and dirt,” she recounted. "I looked up, and there’s suddenly like four of us. Then all the sudden, there was this big flare-up, and we all went into motion.”
It was at that point that a Carbondale police officer arrived with a fire extinguisher, shortly followed by Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District, and responders quickly controlled the flames, Macsalka said. Meanwhile, farther downvalley, Glenwood Springs Fire Department personnel responded to fires in its own district.
“Our guys were out basically on three individual fires between mile-marker 111 and mile-marker 107 on I-70, all westbound. Somebody was dragging something that was making sparks,” Fire Chief Gary Tillotson said, noting an investigator had made an inspection of the scene. "The road shoulders are uncommonly dry for December.”
Jenny Cutright, CRFPD public information officer, said Monday that she learned Roaring Fork Fire Rescue had also been called to a fire in the midvalley. RFFR Deputy Fire Chief Pete Bradshaw was not immediately available for comment.
“We got paged seven minutes after RFFR for their fires. Then, shortly after we were on scene, I started hearing about fires on I-70,” she said. “We’re so glad there was no wind. It was a very small fire. Luckily we had some bystanders who were helping us extinguish the fire.”
Tallotson echoed Cutright’s sentiment, saying he, too, felt “lucky” that the fires remained small and proved manageable, adding that the drought is still creating dangerous fire conditions even into the winter months.
“Even though the vegetation is still really dry, it’s not nearly as volatile as it was in the heat of the summer,” he said. “All the fires were confined to relatively small areas — one of them might have been as big as a tenth of an acre. That’s a lot of fires in a relatively short distance.”