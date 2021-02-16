town series races

The Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series opened last Thursday at Aspen Highlands with a competitive field from kids to 80-year-olds. The two-run giant slalom brought out nearly 50 racers for staggered, COVID-19-conscious starts.

 Aspen Daily News file photo

There’s an adage that if you want it to snow, schedule a ski race. That held true for the season start of the 2021 Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series, which was delayed by one week due to new snow.

Last Thursday, for the first time in years, the town race series was run midweek rather than on the weekend. Forty-nine competitors turned out for a giant slalom at Aspen Highlands. Starts were staggered and in adherence to COVID-19 regulations on gathering, no post-race party was held.

Snowmass also will host a race series this season and to introduce more people into competitive ski racing, Aspen Skiing Co.’s Ski & Snowboard Schools are offering race clinics periodically on Aspen and Snowmass. Details are available by calling 970-923-1227.

For information on the race league, contact Emily Marshall at aspentownseries@aspensnowmass.com.

Giant slalom results from Thursday, including team name, combined time and points, are as follows:

 

Young Adult Women

  1. Annabelle Francis       A Mixed Bag         56.37     100

  2. Mykenzie Roy             KSPN                  1:07.96   80

 

Women

  1. Lucie Tait-Jamieson     KSPN                  54.66     100

  2. Kelly Lussan               Hamilton Sports   59.68      80

  3. Tanya Milelli               BOOTech              1:03.75   60

  4. Cindy Lindsay            BOOTech              1:04.12   55

  5. Carly Rebeiz              S&S Construction  1:04.22   51

  6. Lucy Scott                 A Mixed Bag         1:08.96   47

 

Boys

  1. Patrick Hurley                                        1:02.34   100

  2. Jake Down                                             1:02.48   80

  3. Alexander Dwyer                                    1:19.76   60

  4.  Tommy Down                                        1:26.75   55

 

Young Adult Men

  1. Jaden Schille       S&S Construction          52.54     100

 

80-Plus

  1. Eddie Rainer       Hamilton Sports            59.86     100

  2. Jacques Houot    Highlands Ale House      1:43.62  80

 

70-Plus

  1. Chuck Tower       S&S Construction           59.05      100

  2. David Amory                                           1:03.11   80

  3. Doctor Bill Rom   S&S Construction           1:19.42   60

 

60-Plus

  1. Mike Maple          S&S Construction           50.89     100

  2. Tim Itin               S&S Construction           51.39     80

  3. David Zamansky   BOOTech                       56.82    60

  4. Arlan Hemphill      BOOTech                       58.30    55

  5. Michael Prinster    Hamilton Sports             58.91    51

  6. Joey Popinchalk    Timberline Bank             59.96    47

  7. Jim Lindsay          BOOTech                       1:01.40  43

  8. Ross Douglass                                          1:01.91  40

  9. Jeff Handwerk      S&S Construction           1:02.35  37

  10. Tim Mills              BOOTech                       1:03.91  34

  11. Tom Kennedy        KSPN                           1:08.92   31

 

50-Plus

  1. Scott Strickland         S&S Construction              49.16     100

  2. Pete McBride             A Mixed Bag                      50.60     80

  3. Bill Madsen               BOOTech                           51.63     60

  4. John Schille               S&S Construction              53.37     55

  5. David Sturt                Hamilton Sports                53.58    51

  6. Bill Tomcich               Timberline Bank                59.16    47

  7. Michael Payne            Timberline Bank               1:00.02  43

  8. Alex Rebeiz                                                      1:03.98  40

  9. Victor Siegel               KSPN                              1:25.91  37

 

40-Plus

  1. JT Williams                  S&S Construction            51.53    100

  2. Derrick Mahoney          BOOTech                        1:07.57  80

 

20-Plus

  1. Jacob Ruttenberg          A Mixed Bag                  52.78     100

 

Men’s Advanced

  1. Tim Cafe                       A Mixed Bag                  48.26   100

  2. Sebastiano Gastaldi       S&S Construction            50.03   80

  3. Victor Major                  A Mixed Bag                    50.81  60

  4. Brad Hahn                                                          54.55  55

  5. James Maher                A Mixed Bag                     54.58  51

  6. Steve Centofanti           Hamilton Sports                55.51  47

  7. Julian Campbell            Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol 56.27  43

 

Snowboard

1. Everson Gray                    KSPN                                 1:37.20  100

Madeleine Osberger is a contributing editor of the Aspen Daily NewsShe can be reached at madski@aspendailynews.com or on Twitter @Madski99