There’s an adage that if you want it to snow, schedule a ski race. That held true for the season start of the 2021 Aspen-Snowmass Town Race Series, which was delayed by one week due to new snow.
Last Thursday, for the first time in years, the town race series was run midweek rather than on the weekend. Forty-nine competitors turned out for a giant slalom at Aspen Highlands. Starts were staggered and in adherence to COVID-19 regulations on gathering, no post-race party was held.
Snowmass also will host a race series this season and to introduce more people into competitive ski racing, Aspen Skiing Co.’s Ski & Snowboard Schools are offering race clinics periodically on Aspen and Snowmass. Details are available by calling 970-923-1227.
For information on the race league, contact Emily Marshall at aspentownseries@aspensnowmass.com.
Giant slalom results from Thursday, including team name, combined time and points, are as follows:
Young Adult Women
Annabelle Francis A Mixed Bag 56.37 100
Mykenzie Roy KSPN 1:07.96 80
Women
Lucie Tait-Jamieson KSPN 54.66 100
Kelly Lussan Hamilton Sports 59.68 80
Tanya Milelli BOOTech 1:03.75 60
Cindy Lindsay BOOTech 1:04.12 55
Carly Rebeiz S&S Construction 1:04.22 51
Lucy Scott A Mixed Bag 1:08.96 47
Boys
Patrick Hurley 1:02.34 100
Jake Down 1:02.48 80
Alexander Dwyer 1:19.76 60
Tommy Down 1:26.75 55
Young Adult Men
Jaden Schille S&S Construction 52.54 100
80-Plus
Eddie Rainer Hamilton Sports 59.86 100
Jacques Houot Highlands Ale House 1:43.62 80
70-Plus
Chuck Tower S&S Construction 59.05 100
David Amory 1:03.11 80
Doctor Bill Rom S&S Construction 1:19.42 60
60-Plus
Mike Maple S&S Construction 50.89 100
Tim Itin S&S Construction 51.39 80
David Zamansky BOOTech 56.82 60
Arlan Hemphill BOOTech 58.30 55
Michael Prinster Hamilton Sports 58.91 51
Joey Popinchalk Timberline Bank 59.96 47
Jim Lindsay BOOTech 1:01.40 43
Ross Douglass 1:01.91 40
Jeff Handwerk S&S Construction 1:02.35 37
Tim Mills BOOTech 1:03.91 34
Tom Kennedy KSPN 1:08.92 31
50-Plus
Scott Strickland S&S Construction 49.16 100
Pete McBride A Mixed Bag 50.60 80
Bill Madsen BOOTech 51.63 60
John Schille S&S Construction 53.37 55
David Sturt Hamilton Sports 53.58 51
Bill Tomcich Timberline Bank 59.16 47
Michael Payne Timberline Bank 1:00.02 43
Alex Rebeiz 1:03.98 40
Victor Siegel KSPN 1:25.91 37
40-Plus
JT Williams S&S Construction 51.53 100
Derrick Mahoney BOOTech 1:07.57 80
20-Plus
Jacob Ruttenberg A Mixed Bag 52.78 100
Men’s Advanced
Tim Cafe A Mixed Bag 48.26 100
Sebastiano Gastaldi S&S Construction 50.03 80
Victor Major A Mixed Bag 50.81 60
Brad Hahn 54.55 55
James Maher A Mixed Bag 54.58 51
Steve Centofanti Hamilton Sports 55.51 47
Julian Campbell Aspen Highlands Ski Patrol 56.27 43
Snowboard
1. Everson Gray KSPN 1:37.20 100