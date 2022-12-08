A proposal for short-term rentals in a luxury cabin on the backside of Aspen Mountain triggered a divisive and occasionally bitter split among the Pitkin County commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners Greg Poschman and Kelly McNicholas Kury were vehemently opposed to allowing use of a cabin in the Rural and Remote zone district for rentals. They felt it opened the area to commercial-like uses.
“This is an example of what I’m worried about most in Rural and Remote,” Poschman said.
The property in question is at 100 Upper Hurricane Road, approximately 4 miles south of the Sundeck Restaurant on Aspen Mountain. The cabin was built in 2007 by Aspen natives Colter and Bridger Smith. It sits above 11,000 feet and provides stunning views of Castle Creek Valley and the surrounding mountains.
The Smith family surrendered further development on its 692 acres through the sale of 19 transferable development rights, which moved square footage to areas the county deems more appropriate for development.
The Rural and Remote zoning was created by Pitkin County in the mid-1990s to preserve backcountry areas and prevent construction of large homes that proliferate in more accessible locations. Development on Rural and Remote land is limited to 1,000-square-foot residences. Like all other property in county, the demand for and value of those limited structures has soared.
The Smiths started renting the three-bedroom property a few years ago, primarily to friends and acquaintances. The rentals are through word-of-mouth, Colter told the commissioners.
“It’s not like they can go on Airbnb and rent my cabin,” he said.
He envisioned the luxury cabin being rented 25 nights per year for low-key gatherings. “I’m not trying to rent this every weekend,” he said.
Poschman questioned if use has really been low-key or if the continued pattern would open a Rural and Remote area to intensive commercial use. He said a quick search online indicated the cabin is available for commercial purposes. For example, he said, it is advertised by a wedding planner in Texas, complete with services from catering to DJs and transportation.
“There’s a disconnect between what’s being represented to us and what’s been going on up there,” Poschman said. “I’m not buying it.”
He later added, “You’ve been using this as a commercial enterprise, right? I don’t believe this is the appropriate use in Rural and Remote.”
He made a motion to deny the application, which was seconded by McNicholas Kury. The three other commissioners rallied to the Smiths’ defense. Commissioner Francie Jacober said the “conundrum” for the board was they said in earlier meetings they would consider short-term rentals in Rural and Remote areas on a case-by-case basis. The Smiths’ application meets the criteria necessary for a short-term rental, including a history of use, she noted.
Jacober said she has reservations about the county telling people what they can and cannot do on their property, something many people argue the county has been doing since a massive downzoning in 1978. She said she could “take it on good faith” that the Smiths wouldn’t rent out the property for large special events.
County rules limit a Rural and Remote site to one event of up to 50 people once per year.
Commissioner Steve Child said the Smith family contributed to the community in a major way by limiting development to one cabin on 692 acres. “I don’t want to punish them” by prohibiting them from short-term rentals, he said.
A handful of speakers urged the commissioners to deny the application. They said it would set a bad precedent by allowing a commercial use in areas meant to be guarded from intense activity.
“What is Rural and Remote really about? Do we value that? asked Tom Barron, a property owner in Little Annie Basin on the backside of Aspen Mountain.
He and other speakers said renting high-elevation properties in rugged settings accessed by four-wheel-drive roads was inviting disaster. Many renters will be unaccustomed to mountain living and expose themselves to health and safety risks. Neighbors will be forced to act because first responders are so far away, they contended.
The motion to deny the application failed. Commissioner Patti Clapper, the board chair, attempted to broker a deal and succeeded on one major issue. The board agreed that they didn’t want to see the cabin rented out when over-the-snow travel was required. Roads on the backside aren’t plowed during winters. Smith agreed not to rent between Nov. 1 and June 1, if that was what it would take to secure an STR license for the other months.
But Clapper was visibly frustrated by Poschman’s interrogation of Smith over past use of the property. She raised her voice in impatience as the debate stretched toward the three-hour mark. The board ultimately couldn’t settle the issue. Poschman and McNicholas Kury proposed continuing the debate and decision to Jan. 25. Clapper reluctantly went along with them while Jacober and Child were opposed.
“It sounds like what you’re hoping is to convince us to vote differently,” Jacober said to Poschman. He confirmed that was indeed his intention.
The commissioners directed the planning staff to cull what information they could on the rental history of the Smith Cabin and kick around ideas for avoiding big events in the future.
Another application for a short-term rental at 2750 Little Annie Road didn’t spur as great of a fuss Tuesday. The board unanimously rejected the proposal by BA Colorado LP for year-round rental on the property about 1.5 miles from Castle Creek Road. The property was purchased in March by an owner who resides in Montreal and vacations in Aspen, according to his representatives.
Clapper justified her “no” vote by saying there was a lack of rental history, which is required for a STR license. She said she also believes the owner needs a greater understanding of “the nature of the beast” of Rural and Remote lands. Other board members also agreed that the owner would be well-served to learn more about the fragile and secluded environment to gain a better understanding of the responsibility of renting such a property.
Some board members suggested BA Colorado LP could apply again for rentals starting in 2024 and attempt to demonstrate greater understanding of the issues.