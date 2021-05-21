By about 5:30 a.m. Thursday, firefighters had gotten under control a structure fire in Woody Creek that caused at least $1 million in damages.
It was a multi-agency effort that included the Aspen Fire Protection District, the Aspen Ambulance District, Roaring Fork Fire Rescue and the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, according to an Aspen Fire press release, who in total sent a combined 26 personnel, seven fire engines, one ladder truck, one tender, an ambulance and multiple command and law enforcement vehicles.
Responders got the call about the structure fire at the Elam Construction gravel pit in Woody Creek at 4:39 a.m.
“Crews began in a defensive operational posture due to the fire directly impacting large fuel storage tanks and other industrial structures housing unknown contents,” the release explained. “Fire attack transitioned from defensive to offensive once safe to do so. It was determined that a large generator and adjacent structures were on fire.”
Once the fuel supply was cut off to the generator, responders were able to suppress the flames. When Aspen Fire sent the press release via Pitkin County Alerts at 9:46 Thursday morning, crews were still on scene, overhauling impacted structures and searching for and extinguishing hot spots.
“Elam personnel were on scene to assist crews immediately and were a vital component of preventing further loss,” the release said. “They provided valuable information regarding the structures and operated a water tender which assisted with water supply in this non-hydranted area.”
The entire incident management was a show of community support. Even Louis Swiss Bakery got involved — as first responders were busy cutting off fuel to the fire, the bakery staff made sure they were well fueled with coffee and breakfast.