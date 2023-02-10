A site deemed to be one of Colorado’s most endangered places is in Aspen’s backyard.
Colorado Preservation Inc. named the William C. Koch Homestead in Hunter Creek Valley northeast of Aspen as one of five new sites on its list of Colorado’s Most Endangered Places on Thursday. The homestead, also known as Adelaide Ranch, consists of intact but deteriorating buildings in a meadow north of Hunter Creek. Thousands of hikers, mountain bikers, skiers and equestrians pass by the site annually, most with no realization how important the ranch was to Aspen in its early days.
“Beginning in 1887, the Koch Homestead provided local meat, produce, dairy, lumber and fresh water to the first miners and settlers in Aspen,” said a statement from Colorado Preservation Inc. on the site’s selection.
The homestead is now part of the White River National Forest lands and has been preliminarily deemed as eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.
An Aspen-based group called the Hunter Creek Historical Foundation was created to raise the funds needed to stabilize and preserve the structures. The group nominated it in December as an endangered site. Howie Mallory, Tim McFlynn and Dale Will, members of the Aspen nonprofit’s board of directors, attended a ceremony in Boulder on Thursday for the announcement of the designation.
“We were just overjoyed,” Mallory said. “It’s really given us more motivation.”
The designation as an endangered place will build awareness and help with fundraising to finish preservation efforts, he said.
McFlynn said the community has embraced the project. The foundation has raised $160,000 thus far in individual donations. The foundation teamed with the organization Historicorps last year to stabilize an old structure that was used as a shop on the homestead. Historicorps supplied the labor for the work last fall while the foundation provided funding.
Historicorps plans to return after Labor Day this year to work on a structure known as the road house, the most visible among the remaining buildings. Mallory said that will require an estimated $100,000 in funding from the foundation along with the in-kind work from Historicorps.
A damkeeper’s cabin in a different part of the valley also is scheduled for tender loving care in the near future.
Mallory said the Hunter Creek Historical Foundation aims to preserve history but not turn the site into a tourist attraction. Hunter Creek Valley already gets extensive use, particularly when it is free of snow. Exteriors of the buildings will be preserved as close as possible to how they appear. The goal is preservation rather than restoration, though new materials will be used when necessary to create a weather resistant shell. Some of the original structures have collapsed.
“The Adelaide Ranch and associated buildings have resisted harsh weather and human use for over 130 years,” the foundation’s preservation plan says. “They have stood up valiantly but are now at the end of their life, as evidenced by the collapse of several of the original structures. Our intention is to stabilize the remaining structures so many more generations of visitors can wonder at the fascinating history of this special valley.”
For more information about the homestead and the preservation plan, visit huntercreekhistoricalfoundation.org/. The site includes an extensive history of the Hunter Creek Valley by Tim Cooney, an Aspenite immersed in the area's history.
In 25 years, the Most Endangered Places program has highlighted 155 historic sites throughout Colorado. Of those, 55 have been saved and only eight have been lost, according to Katie Peterson, director of the program. There are 50 preservation projects in progress and 22 still under alert status. For more on the program, go to coloradopreservation.org.