Responding to community and environmental concerns, conservation districts and their partners are hoping to use natural floodplains and aquifers as part of their future augmentation plan on the Crystal River.
While these techniques are known in the conservation world, their intentional use as a tool for augmentation is new.
In 2018, calls from irrigators with senior water rights on the Crystal put the town of Carbondale, the town of Marble and five subdivisions out of priority — meaning that without an augmentation plan, their use of Crystal River water became technically unlawful. While those same calls haven’t been placed again, administrative calls to maintain minimum flows in the river have put a small group of users out of priority as recently as this year. Given climatological and hydrological trends, officials expect this problem to persist on the Crystal.
Because some of these out-of-priority users are lacking augmentation plans, they could be left without a legal water supply in dry years going forward, as state officials have required that the West Divide Water Conservancy District and the Colorado River District develop a basinwide augmentation plan for users without a current plan. Wendy Ryan, an engineer with Colorado River Engineering who is managing the study, gave an update to the Colorado Water Conservation Board at a roundtable meeting on Monday. The CWCB has funded part of the study.
Colorado water law gives priority to water users with the oldest water rights. In extreme cases, users with newer rights may have to curtail their water use so that senior rights holders can take their share. Augmentation plans allow users with newer rights to replace what they take from the river and satisfy senior rights holders without reducing their own use. Typically, this replacement water comes from a reservoir or pond.
However, there is no easily identifiable reservoir on the Crystal that can adequately serve as a source for augmentation. This is partially because community members in the Crystal River have been fighting against dams and storage projects on the river since the 1960s. To that same end, Pitkin County is now working to obtain a federal designation under the Wild and Scenic River Act on a 40-mile stretch of the river.
“Our interest in wild and scenic is so that no one puts any dams or out-of-basin diversions in the Crystal River Basin … that’s been a long effort,” Pitkin County Commissioner Kelly McNicholas Kury said in an interview.
Sensitive to these local concerns, WDWCD and the river district have committed themselves to exploring “nature-based” solutions before considering artificial storage ponds.
“Our priority is to look at those natural infrastructure improvements that can improve the health of the river and potentially contribute to an augmentation solution before we just go build some augmentation ponds,” Zane Kessler, director of government relations at the river district, said. She continued to note that storage on the mainstem of the Crystal was never considered for this project.
WDWCD and the river district have partnered with the nonprofit American Rivers to look into potential nature-based solutions, including the reconnection of floodplains. Floodplains along rivers can act as sponges, absorbing water and slowing it down. Though not perfect, this sponge effect can serve like a reservoir or storage pond. Water that passes through a floodplain and/or natural aquifer enters the river later in the year, meaning flows can remain higher for longer. Fay Hartman, a conservation director at American Rivers, says that this practice of reconnecting floodplains also has benefits for water quality, biodiversity, and wildfire resilience.
At present, the study has identified four potential locations for nature-based solutions: Janeway, Lower Avalanche Creek, Coal Basin, and Thompson Creek. The river district is aiming to have a report on these findings out by the end of the year.
Hartman said that while these solutions are known tools for watershed restoration, she has not seen them as a source for augmentation. And while similar techniques can be found on the Front Range, Zane Kessler says that he has not yet encountered it anywhere in the Colorado’s section of the Colorado River Basin.
In total, Wendy Ryan has found that they will need sources for about a hundred acre feet of augmentation water. That water serves 195 homes, 22 acres of irrigated acres, 17,000 square feet of commercial space, a lake and a reservoir in Marble. While natural solutions might cover some of that, she doesn’t think it’s likely they can cover it all.
In addition to local concerns, planners must negotiate the Crystal River’s relatively challenging geography. The river’s natural floodplains are far and few between, with most of the river running through tight sections of valley. What’s more, at least some augmentation sources in the plan must be higher than the town of Marble.
Considering these challenges, Ryan thinks the plan will likely entail an “all of the above” approach, including nature-based solutions, the use of existing storage infrastructure, and voluntary deals whereby irrigators might forgo irrigation for part of the year.
Getting this kind of plan approved will be a long process, Ryan says. A water court judge would be examining yet unseen tools for augmentation. But what makes it difficult is just what makes it interesting, she argues. “This project is a good opportunity to merge these two ideas of restoration and augmentation,” she said. “It’s kind of exciting.”