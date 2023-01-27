The number of traditional tourist accommodations in Aspen and Snowmass Village increased modestly between 2015 and 2022 while the number of rental-by-owner units exploded, according to an updated tourist accommodations inventory released this week.
There were 3,898 units in lodges, hotels, condominium properties, private-home and bed-and-breakfast accommodations in Aspen and Snowmass in 2015, the report said. The number increased to 3,948 units as of July 31, 2022. That is an increase of 50 units, or 1.2% over the seven years.
Meanwhile, properties advertised through Airbnb and Vrbo soared from 575 in Aspen and Snowmass in 2015 to 3,731 as of mid-2022, the inventory said. That is growth of 3,156 units — or 550%.
The study found that 69% of the properties advertised for rent through Airbnb and Vrbo are traditional commercial units that also use the popular platforms to spur business. So, some of the units in the “traditional” lodging sector also show up in the rent by owner category.
The report, technically the 2022 Transient Inventory Study, was performed by a company called DestiMetrics for Aspen Skiing Co., Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Snowmass Tourism. It is updated about every three years, but this is the first glance at rental-by-owner statistics.
“Per this study, which reflects inventory collected from Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt and Carbondale, there are 5,755 rentable units totaling 29,327 pillows throughout the four communities,” as outlined by an introduction penned by SkiCo staff. “Seventy-six percent of our inventory is considered traditional market (commercial units), while 24% are true rent-by-owner units sold via Airbnb and Vrbo.”
The growth in the number of upper valley lodge, hotel, condo, private home and bed-and-breakfast units came almost exclusively in Snowmass Village, thanks to development of Base Village. The report showed that in 2009, Snowmass had 1,651 of the “traditional” units. By last year, that increased to 1,811 units.
Meanwhile, Aspen’s “traditional” units fell to 2,137 last year from 2,304 in 2009.
In the rent-by-owner category, rapid growth in the number of units came between 2015 and 2020 — at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic — then started to tail off. There were 4,055 units advertised through Airbnb and Vrbo in Aspen and Snowmass combined in 2020. That slipped to 4,009 units in 2021 and 3,732 last year. Aspen and Snowmass Village, like many mountain towns in Colorado, have recently enacted tougher regulations on short-term rentals.
The inventory found there were 2,197 units in Aspen listed through the two primary vacation rental services in 2022. There were 1,535 units in Snowmass Village. The vast majority of short-term rental units in Aspen and Snowmass were managed professionally (73.3%) rather than by the owners themselves (26.7%).
SkiCo’s introduction to the study noted that the growth in short-term rental units is due in large part to property managers using Airbnb and Vrbo more frequently.
“The growth cannot be attributed simply to new units coming to market as many long-standing property managers added their inventory to the platforms as an additional distribution channel,” SkiCo’s intro adds.