Pitkin County government has the toughest growth-control measures in the Roaring Fork Valley — and some of the most stringent in the state. Even so, the potential exists for development of between 1,002 and 1,661 additional homes, according to a white paper produced by the planning staff.
There is little the county can do to reduce the development potential, which is based on existing zoning and regulations. However, the government could take action to reduce the affiliated square footage if it wanted to lessen the impacts of larger, luxury homes — including high rates of energy consumption, construction waste and job creation, the white paper said.
“As we think about future buildout potential within unincorporated Pitkin County, how might we consider home size — and its impacts — as one level for realigning our land-use code with our community values?” the paper asks. “For example, is there an appetite to limit home size?”
The white paper was based on various staff reports in recent years. It was produced for the Community Growth Advisory Committee, a citizen group appointed by the commissioners in July. The board has met twice per month since August to debate potential overhauls and tweaks to the county land-use code. The Pitkin County commissioners will receive an update Tuesday on the committee’s progress. The white paper provides a summary of the issues.
Pitkin County updated its buildout study in 2022 to assess the quantity and location of potential development. It looks at rural areas of Pitkin County and areas within the county that are also in the urban-growth boundaries of Aspen, Snowmass Village and Basalt.
In the rural areas of unincorporated Pitkin County, there is the potential for 1,304 more dwellings. However, the “likely” development scenario is for 786 dwellings. The study didn’t guess at a timeframe for the development.
“The likely buildout is based on historical trends in which approximately only 60% of the maximum buildout potential is actually developed — mostly due to actions within growth management and/or physical/environmental constraints such as steep slopes, floodplain, etc.,” the white paper notes.
The Crystal Valley has a likely remaining buildout potential of 271 units, the Snowmass-Capitol Creek area has potential for 196 and Woody Creek is at 87, according to the study. The remaining units are scattered around rural areas.
In the urban-growth areas of the towns, Pitkin County identified potential development at 357 units and likely development of 216.
In sum, Pitkin County is about 70% built out, assuming the “likely” amount of development comes to fruition.
Among the already-developed homes in rural, unincorporated Pitkin County, 85% are 6,000 square feet or smaller. In the urban-growth boundary of Pitkin County, 64% are smaller than 6,000 square feet.
Pitkin County officials are concerned about the larger homes. A study in 2019 found that emissions from residential buildings were the largest single contributor to the rural county’s greenhouse-gas emissions, accounting for 47%, the study highlights. Pitkin County has a goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2050.
Current regulations allow homes of up to 5,750 square feet with the least amount of review. Larger homes are allowed through the special allotments in the growth-management system and when owners purchase transferable development rights — which remove development potential in rural areas and allow it in designated receiving areas. In addition, some larger homes were approved prior to Pitkin County reducing the standard allowable size.
“While homes larger than 5,750 square feet comprised 13% of the single-family housing inventory in unincorporated Pitkin County in 2019, emissions from large home energy use accounted for 43.4% of total Residential Energy Use Emissions in the same year,” the report says. “Within the residential home-energy use segment, large homes tend to use more energy.”
For example, a house that is 10,750 square feet uses 521% more energy than a house of 3,250 square feet, the study continues. The larger house produces 231% more waste during construction than the smaller house.
“Counter to assumptions that newer homes are more efficient, the data suggests that newer homes use more energy per square foot,” the study maintains. “While building codes require new home envelopes to be more efficient, new luxury homes tend to generate increased load from things such as humidification systems, snowmelt systems, roof and gutter melt systems, pools, spas, increased use of complex audio visual and security systems, increased expectations of thermal comfort and therefore higher use of cooling systems, and a liberal use of glass in the high-end residential market. Among the existing housing stock, use of gas for heating (space, pools, snowmelt, etc.) tends to drive energy use today.”
The growth committee hasn’t crafted its recommendations yet and the county commissioners aren’t scheduled to make any decisions on Tuesday. The commissioners will get brought up to speed on the committee’s work. Refining the growth control measures is a major task on the commissioners’ agenda for 2023.