Snowmass Village hosts one of ski country’s longest running and most enthusiastic Fat Tuesday celebrations, running 38 years strong. This year, on Feb. 25, festivities include the Mother of All Ascensions Uphill, a Bud Light HiFi Concert featuring The Soul Rebels, a bead toss, family entertainment, fireworks and restaurant specials.
This year’s theme is “Sheer Bourbon Street Bliss”
This year’s Mardi Gras King and Queen are Duke Taylor and Julie Schopper, both of Gene Taylor’s Sports. Snowmass’ Gene Taylor’s Sports is celebrating 50 years of operations in 2020 and Duke has been at the helm since he started working at the shop at age 23. The shop was originally run by his father, Gene Taylor. Schopper began working at Gene Taylor’s Sports in 1994 and is now the assistant manager.
The schedule of events is as follows:
7 a.m. — Mother of All Ascensions 28th Anniversary Uphill Race. The Mother of All Ascensions returns for its 28th year. Participants start at the bottom of Fanny Hill in the Snowmass Base Village Plaza for a 7 a.m. start on snowshoes, stabilizers, telemark gear, track skis, or choice of uphilling gear. The course takes participants on a climb of over 2,000 feet in less than two miles, culminating at Gwyn’s High Alpine for a post-race celebration, costume contest, and awards ceremony, complete with prizes. Outrageous Mardi Gras outfits are encouraged to enter the costume contest for prizes. Tickets are $40 in advance or $50 the of. A portion of this year's entry fee benefits the Aspen Hope Center. Pre-register online or in person at select locations throughout the valley. For more information or to register, go to snowfusion.com.
12–3 p.m. — El Jebel Shrine Pipe Band and Carnival Performers on the Snowmass Mall. Additional family friendly activities include face painting, stilt walkers, a balloon artist and more.
3 p.m. — Mardi Gras King and Queen Bead Toss in Snowmass Base Village. Come out for the annual bead toss, led by the Mardi Gras King and Queen before the start of the Bud Light HiFi Concert. The bead toss takes place on the Bud Light HiFi stage in Snowmass Base Village.
3:30–6 p.m. — Bud Light HiFi Concert “The Soul Rebels” in Snowmass Base Village. Enjoy the sounds of The Soul Rebels, an eight-piece New Orleans based brass ensemble, playing soul, jazz, funk, hip-hop, rock and pop. The concert is free and open to everyone.
3:30–4:30 p.m. — Snowmass S’mores and King Cake. Snowmass Tourism serves up complimentary king cake from the s’mores cart in Snowmass Base Village in honor of the holiday. Guests who find a baby receive a special prize.
6 p.m. — DJ Berkel Beats at Base Camp Bar & Grill. Continue the party at Base Camp Bar & Grill with local DJ Berkel Beats. $20 cover, VIP lounge reservations available.
7 p.m. — Fireworks over Fanny Hill.
Please note, there is no Mardi Gras parade. For information and to view restaurant specials, visitwww.gosnowmass.com/event/mardi-gras-celebration/.