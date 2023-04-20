The operators of a miniature golf course in downtown Aspen have teed up a lawsuit claiming they’ll lose critical summer business because of deals their landlord covertly hatched with two marquee events.
CP Burger is taking the Aspen Residences Condo Association to court after learning the landlord entered into contracts with Jazz Aspen Snowmass and Food & Wine Classic in Aspen to use the mini-golf space for catered events from June 9-25. Food & Wine is scheduled June 16-18; JAS’s June Experience is set June 22-25.
Those deals violated the lease and license agreements CP Burger has with its landlord, the complaint alleges. The landlord also negotiated the deals without the consent of CP Burger, the suit says.Additionally, the suit accuses Aspen Residences Condo Association of trying to shut down the mini links.
Located on East Durant Avenue, CP Burger manages the golf course in the summers and during winters runs the space as an outdoor ice-skating rink. The rink property is owned by the Aspen Residences association, which was known as G.A. Resort Condominium Association until November 2021. Aspen restaurateurs Samantha and Craig Cordts-Pearce have owned and operated CP Burgers since 2010.
Efforts to reach condo association representatives were unsuccessful onn Wednesday. The general manager at Aspen Residences declined comment. The suit was filed before Tuesday’s close of business in Pitkin County District Court.
“June is a busy time in Aspen with high visitation from residents, tourists, and guests from around the world, and it is one of Tenant’s busiest times for its mini-golf business and associated food services,” the suit says. “A forced shutdown and cessation of that business from June 9 to June 25 would cause significant financial losses and hardship to Tenant.”
With its landlord’s permission, CP Burger previously had allowed Jazz Aspen and Food & Wine to use the venue, the suit states. This time around, however, the landlord inked the deal prior to telling CP Burger about it, the suit says.
“On February 27, 2023, Landlord sent Tenant a letter informing Tenant that Landlord had made arrangements with Food & Wine and Jazz Aspen Snowmass for use of the Ice Rink from June 9 through June 25, 2023 and, that those arrangements would require Tenant to shut down and remove its mini-golf operations during that time period,” the suit continues.
The next development came April 12, when CP Burger received a notice of default from the landlord. That notice said the landlord was revoking CP Burger’s license agreement, allowing the restaurant to operate the mini links during the warmer months.
The landlord’s reasoning for revoking the license, according to the suit, was because CP Burgers initially underpaid its monthly license fee in April. The landlord had raised the monthly fee from $1,250 to $1,667, but CP Burger paid the lower amount because of its existing automatic-payment arrangement, the suit says. The monthly license fee is separate from monthly rent CP Burger pays, according to the suit.
“Within one business day after receiving the Notice of Default, Tenant tendered payment to Landlord of $417.00, the difference between the license fee automatically paid on April 1, 2023 and the updated license fee,” the suit states.
The landlord’s ulterior motive to revoke the license was not driven by the underpayment, “but instead by a desire to avoid liability on the illegal contracts it had entered into (in violation of both the Lease and License) purporting to give Food & Wine and Jazz Aspen Snowmass the right to use the Premises without CP Burger’s consent,” the suit says.
The suit seeks a court ruling determining that any third-party use of the ice rink/mini-golf course must have both the consent of the landlord and CP Burger. The suit also wants the court to declare that the license agreement to run the putt-putt facility remains intact.
“Having mini golf has been something that’s been a key feature of summers in Aspen for over a decade now,” said Aspen lawyer Lukas Van Arsdale, who filed the suit with Alexander Clayden. “And we’re hopeful we’ll be able to work something out with the landlord that lets us continue providing mini golf as an amenity for the town and for locals and tourists alike.”
CP Burger’s lease runs through April 1, 2025, with an option to renew through April 1, 2030, the suit adds.