Snowmass has undergone exciting new changes. With a new logo and carefully surveyed input from the locals of the renowned winter playground’s overall rebrand, locals and tourists alike will get to participate in myriad new events and summer activations, along with returning favorites such as the free concert series and other festivals.
Snowmass Public Relations Manager Sara Stookey Sanchez said that it was time for Snowmass to evolve, as a lot has happened within the last five years and the town agreed that its logo should change to keep up. The project was paused briefly due to the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed once restrictions lifted with the help of Genesis Consulting/Advertising Agency.
The thoughts and intentions behind Snowmass’ rebrand — along with the lineup of new festivals and events — were focused on refreshing and elevating the town locally, according to Stookey-Sanchez. The budget for this rebrand focused on copywriting, the new sign for the town, as well as research and creative strategy for the rebrand.
“[Genesis] wanted to encapsulate what Snowmass is. This was done with the help of email and in-person surveys to the locals of the town which all related to the landing point of the rebranding campaign which was, ‘What does Snowmass mean to you?’ They wanted to talk to the people who work and live in Snowmass,” Stookey Sanchez said.
Genesis also conducted several virtual and in-person interviews at the town hall to reach as many people as possible, to complement the surveys, in order to make sure that what the group was hearing accurately represented the voices of the broader community and stakeholders.
“We’re not rebranding Snowmass solely for tourism — we are just putting the pieces together for Snowmass itself,” Stookey Sanchez said.
Three partners of Genesis Inc. — strategy partners Deb Kelly and Cache Mundy, along with creative partner Janet Johnson — spoke about how the rebrand made those changes while being respectful to the history of the town and simultaneously remaining focused on the future. The one major request that the town surveyed when working with the company was that the logo is “simple, beautiful and complementary to the other institutions in town.”
“We did this collaboratively: The whole process has been in collaboration with the Snowmass tourism team. We start with discovery, where we read and audit everything to see what there is and who we need to talk to,” Kelly said. “It’s a lot of feedback and it is a lot of turns to try and get to the place that looks and feels right.”
In doing research for the rebrand, Johnson said that the team kept a commitment to the destination and the community.
“We’re wanting to make sure that we’re bringing the truth and the essence of the Snowmass area and community forward and so it starts with extended research. We look at ideas that start to come forward. What feels fresh, but also can be timeless?” she said. “We know we wanted an identity that can last for some time and represent everyone.”
One of the biggest challenges was making sure that they had something that worked in all the applications required by the Snowmass team, according to Mundy, as well as honoring the town’s history.
“We ran a lot of studies and looked at the competitors of Snowmass to make sure that we had something that was uniquely Snowmass’ and could not be confused with another mountain or ski town or anything like that,” he said.
The three partners all shared the same sentiment of hoping that this new look and feel to the town is something that stays true to the goals they had curated with the Snowmass team and are excited to see it ‘come alive’ with all the other new happenings.
Kicking off the summer happenings is the free concert series at Fanny Hill every Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m. June 16 through Aug. 25, which will feature several new aspects of the long-beloved concert venue. This includes a new stage roof, a dance floor and a new dedicated crusher fine pathways. Also new are two custom-branded Snowmass container bars. Some beloved acts of the concert series will be returning, along with many new artists. It will also be introducing a Latin Night aimed at the Roaring Fork Valley’s Latino communities and Latino music enthusiasts starting July 7.
Other new additions coming to Snowmass this summer will include the return of the Drishti Beats Yoga and Music Festival, July 8-10, and the Plein Air Festival, Aug. 8-14. The Snowmass bike park has also completed the 2017 trail system buildout project as part of the Easy Peasy, Lemon and Squeezy trail series that features a group of short trails each designed to fit the needs of both new and seasoned cyclists.
One last notable new event, courtesy of The Collective Snowmass Hub, will be Aspen Science Center Camps, Live Storytelling with Alya Howe, Paint & Sip art classes with Kelly Peters, a Full Moon Silent Disco, Open Mic Night and art shows in July and August highlighting an array of mediums.
For more information on the events and to sign up/get tickets for the Summer 2022 season as well as updates and announcements, visit www.gosnowmass.com