Hungry Aspenites on a budget may not have to walk far from work to find affordable lunch options for much longer.
At Tuesday’s regular Aspen City Council meeting, staff asked the council to identify a pathway within the city’s land use code that would allow food trucks to park and provide service outside City Hall along Rio Grande Place. According to a memorandum from C.J. Oliver, director of environmental health and sustainability, the easiest route forward would be to follow the specific section of the current code which allows the city to solicit providers and obtain a vending agreement for parking spaces outside the former Taster’s restaurant location.
“The land use code currently allows for this type of vending to occur only on private property and in commercial zone districts, so not in the public right-of-way and not in publicly zoned places,” Oliver said. “There is a provision in [the municipal code] that would allow for this type of vending to be permitted if the vendor enters into an agreement with the city manager.”
Any vendors that could receive a permit to use the space would need to meet food service licensing, business licensing and local air quality regulations, along with safety protocols for the right-of-way. Oliver said the city would only grant permits for a specific period of time, such as five or six months.
There are three parking spaces in front of the Taster’s location, and staff asked council members to consider whether they would like to fill all of the spaces. The discussion included impacts on existing local businesses, impacts on city staff and how to prioritize the issue as the city works to accomplish its moratorium goals.
While the council ultimately supported moving forward with collecting applications for mobile food businesses to use the parking spaces during the summer, Councilman John Doyle and Councilwoman Rachel Richards — who was absent and submitted her comments to Mayor Torre via email — brought up some concerns.
“At first blush I was very interested in food trucks,” Doyle said. “The work burden that staff already has and the fact that can we keep up with other low-cost food providers, I think that’s enough for me to say I don’t support this moving forward at this moment.”
Torre said that Richards was concerned about the goal of keeping the food affordable and what will happen to the parking spots and any potential vendors when the Taster’s space reopens, which she said she would rather prioritize. Councilman Ward Hauenstein said he also was reluctant, but could support a food truck or multiple for the summer.
Councilman Skippy Mesirow and Torre said they were looking forward to seeing food trucks in front of City Hall, and Mesirow said that he would continue to be supportive as long as the moratorium work was not delayed and that any options were affordable.
“I am extremely excited that we’re finally talking about food trucks,” Mesirow said. “We’ve just been watching affordable options and sense of place and community ethos … slowly, slowly die in this community, so it’s about time that we do something that other communities have been doing for almost 20 years now.”
Torre also suggested mandating that any vendors use compostables instead of plastic to-go boxes. Council generally supported allowing the trucks to operate during regular business hours, and asked staff to begin seeking applications from interested vendors. Torre said the applications that the city receives will help solidify more of the details, such as how many parking spaces can be taken up and what “affordable” means exactly. Council also said that preference should be given to local businesses.
Staff will return at a future meeting with more details before any food trucks are given a permit.