North America is headed into an El Niño winter.
Typically, El Niño winters mean cold temperatures and average snowfall in Colorado. But some forecasters say Aspen could see a little more snow through a special “Modoki El Niño.”
Early this summer, wind patterns in the Pacific Ocean completed their transition from “La Niña” conditions, which create cold water temperatures near the equator, to “El Niño” conditions, which create warm water temperatures at the equator.
This year’s switch to El Niño arrives after three straight years of La Niña conditions in the Pacific, a span that has only occurred three times in the last 70 years.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted a more than 90% chance that El Niño conditions will persist through the upcoming winter.
“The relationship tends to be a mixed bag for El Niño and snowfall in Colorado,” said Sam Collentine, chief operating officer and meteorologist for the forecasting service OpenSnow.
Collentine added that in general, El Niño years produce 3% less snowfall than average in Aspen. He said late fall (October-November) and spring (March, April, May) tend to see above-average snowfall, with midwinter (December, January, February) posting below-average totals.
In OpenSnow’s 2023-24 winter forecast preview, Collentine’s colleague, meteorologist Alan Smith, said that a “strong” El Niño winter, which is expected this winter, have “little to no correlation” with snowfall on Colorado’s portion of the Continental Divide.
The Winter 2024 extended weather forecast from “Farmer’s Almanac” also expects normal snowfall for Colorado. The latest edition of the almanac classifies the state as being “cold” with “average snowfall” this winter.
But at Aspenweather.net, Cory Gates and Ryan Boudreau see reason to be a little more optimistic.
“It’s not looking bad, I’ll tell you that. It’s not going to look as good as last year. We’re thinking more normal to above-normal,” Boudreau said.
Boudreau’s slightly higher optimism is partly due to a potential “Modoki El Niño.” In this special kind of El Niño event, warm equatorial water temperatures concentrate towards the central Pacific while colder temps prevail in the east and west.
Studies show that the Modoki El Niño — named for a Japanese word meaning “similar, but different” — has become increasingly common in the last 30 years, though the scientific community is still debating how to characterize it.
Gates said that well-respected sea surface temperature forecasts made by the Canadian government show Modoki-like conditions starting to develop in the Pacific during December. If a Modoki El Niño does occur, Gates said it will likely begin in January or afterward.
A Modoki El Niño could mean a little more snow for Aspen. In a newsletter last week, Gates wrote that Modoki El Niño winters have occurred five times since 1990 (the phenomenon was first observed in 1986). In those years, Aspen has seen an average of 10% more snowfall than normal.
Aside from these statements, Gates and Boudreau have yet to issue their full winter prognostications this year. They plan to release them during their annual Winter Outlook Party at Mi Chola sometime during the second week of September.